To alleviate the hesitation over vaccines, Singapore is tightening restrictions and drafting a comedian.
As Singapore’s coronavirus infections increase, the government is tightening restrictions. He’s also fighting vaccine reluctance on social media – ordering fixes and posting fancy content.
Singapore said Tuesday it had recorded 64 cases of community transmission in the past week, up from 11 cases the week before. Seven of the recent cases were caused by Variant B.1.617 which has wreaked havoc in India, officials said.
In an effort to stem the latest outbreak and prevent variants from spreading, the Singaporean government said on Tuesday that travelers arriving from most countries were to be quarantined for 21 days at “dedicated facilities”, up from 14 days at counting from Saturday.
Mass sporting events are also expected to be suspended and social gatherings will be limited to five people until May 30, among other restrictions.
About 2.2 million people in Singapore, nearly a quarter of the population, had received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine on Wednesday, according to a New York Times database.
But Singapore’s vaccination campaign has been threatened by lies spreading on social media – for example, a rumor that Covid-19 vaccines cause strokes and heart attacks.
The Ministry of Health has rumors denied and ordered corrections to social media posts that endorse false or unsubstantiated claims about vaccine side effects. (This is permitted under a contentious law which the government says is designed to fight fake news.)
The government also ordered a whimsical music video by a major Singaporean pop culture player, comedian and actor, Gurmit Singh, who addresses common concerns and misconceptions about vaccines.
“Singapore, don’t wait and see,” he sings in the chorus, dancing to a disco beat. “Better take your picture, pom pi pi stable.”
“Steady pom pi pi” is a phrase from Singlish, a coarse patois that is widely spoken in the country and includes English, Chinese and Malay. It refers to someone who keeps their cool in a tense situation and was a catchphrase used by Mr. Singh’s best-known character, Phua Chu Kang, a building contractor on a longtime 1990s sitcom. on Singaporean television.
As of Wednesday afternoon, the government tweet containing the video had been viewed more than 750,000 times.
Since the end of a two-month lockdown last June, life in Singapore has gradually returned to normal, although residents are still required to wear masks in public and work from home if they can. Dale Fisher, a professor of medicine at the National University of Singapore, said some people in the city-state have become more lax about wearing masks and social distancing and that the new measures are a reminder that the pandemic is far from over.
However, Dr Fisher said, Singapore’s extensive contact tracing and stringent quarantine requirements made a tighter lockdown unnecessary. “With all of these adjustments, I hope we can demonstrate that blanket lockdowns are not necessary if you have good public health infrastructure in place,” he added.