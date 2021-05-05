To alleviate the hesitation over vaccines, Singapore is tightening restrictions and drafting a comedian.

As Singapore’s coronavirus infections increase, the government is tightening restrictions. He’s also fighting vaccine reluctance on social media – ordering fixes and posting fancy content.

Singapore said Tuesday it had recorded 64 cases of community transmission in the past week, up from 11 cases the week before. Seven of the recent cases were caused by Variant B.1.617 which has wreaked havoc in India, officials said.

In an effort to stem the latest outbreak and prevent variants from spreading, the Singaporean government said on Tuesday that travelers arriving from most countries were to be quarantined for 21 days at “dedicated facilities”, up from 14 days at counting from Saturday.

Mass sporting events are also expected to be suspended and social gatherings will be limited to five people until May 30, among other restrictions.