TNCs relaunch TPP Frankenstein

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Jan. 12 (IPS) – The incoming Biden administration is under enormous pressure to demonstrate better U.S. economic management. Trade negotiations normally take years to conclude, if at all. Unsurprisingly, lobbyists are already urging the next US administration to quickly adopt and deliver a new version of the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP).

Jomo Kwame Sundaram

Trump’s legacy

Repackaging and reselling a TPP avatar won’t be easy. Long before Trump’s election, even official mid-2016 Assessment of the International Trade Commission doubted the Peterson Institute of International Economics (PIIE) complaints significant benefits from the TPP for everyone.

Not surprisingly, most of the major American presidential candidates for the 2016 election – even Hillary Clinton, Secretary of State for Obama, credited with her “ pivot to Asia ” to isolate China – opposed the TPP.

AssetThe campaigns and the presidency have since changed American public sentiment. Too many Americans now blame globalization and foreign threats – especially immigrants and China – for many of the major problems facing the United States.

Most believe that better jobs have been lost to cheaper production abroad due to globalization. The declining social mobility for most Americans over the past few decades is in fact due to technological changes, including mechanization and automation.

Frankenstein-style TPP avatar

Uncomfortable with Trump’s unilateralism despite other affinities, those most keen to verify China – namely the governments of Japan, Australia and Singapore – kept the flame of the TPP alive.

They were successful in getting “ TPP11 ” – minus the US – to endorse a full and progressive TPP (CPTPP). But even the modest trade growth claims of all the TPP-friendly reports hinged on access to the US market.

Without the United States, the CPTPP would have mostly strengthened Japanese and transnational corporations (TNCs) and Singapore as a financial center. But other governments have remained in place for their own reasons, rather than for realistic expectations of significant economic gains.

With the TPP promote foreign investment, investors can even go abroad as there are fewer advantages to being national. Thus, foreign direct investment (FDI) and even portfolio inflows could decline under the avatar of the TPP, while its onerous provisions undermine national and public interest.

TNC rule

The CPTPP has not even dropped or revised the worst chapters of the TPP. It suspended only certain obviously onerous intellectual property (IP) and other provisions, which are of primary interest to US TNCs. These can easily be regarded as successes by the new administration.

Settlement of Intellectual Property and Investor-State Disputes (ISDS) are expected to attract a lot of FDI. The ISDS was primarily of interest to US TNCs, but Trump’s jingoist team objected to the United States exposing the foreign legal claims of TNCs.

Under ISDS, TNCs can sue governments, for example, for supposed lost profits, including future projections, even if they are due to policy changes in the national or public interest, for example. example to contain contagion.

ISDS claims are usually referred to arbitration tribunals. This extrajudicial system replaces national laws and judicial systems, with secret decisions unrelated to precedent or subject to appeal. No matter who wins, these procedures are very costly for governments, especially for those with modest means.

Law firms recently urged foreign investors to use ISDS to sue governments for resorting to extraordinary COVID-19 measures. Meanwhile, COVID-19 vaccine companies have included indemnification clauses protecting them from lawsuits by governments and others.

If Trump had been re-elected instead, the ISDS chapter could have been abolished to ensure U.S. acceptance during his second term. As in the case of the North American Free Trade Area (NAFTA), citing other cosmetic changes, they would have been presented as major gains by him.

No more IP rent-gouging

Enhancement IP monopolies would increase the value of the trade by charging and paying higher prices for drugs, treatments, tests, vaccines and other patented and copyrighted products. COVID-19 has highlighted how intellectual property rents impose avoidable costs and hold back progress by discouraging cooperation.

Since “predatory pricing” is not illegal in the United States, its laws cannot be used to protect consumers elsewhere. Unsurprisingly, before the pandemic, Médecins Sans Frontières warned that the TPP will go down in history as the worst “cause of unnecessary suffering and death” in developing countries.

Having received huge government and other subsidies, pharmaceutical TNCs will benefit enormously from the new vaccines, thereby limiting access for countries and poor populations. In contrast, free vaccinations have ensured effective campaigns against smallpox, polio, tuberculosis and other communicable diseases.

Improved IPRs thus compromise public health. At the same time, the popular rationale – that enhanced intellectual property improves innovation, research and development – is no longer seen as acceptable by most stakeholders, not least due to the lack of convincing evidence in the industry. ‘support.

FTAs reinforce TNC bullies

The TPP’s trade gains have been greatly inflated by lobbyists. After all, the United States already has free trade agreements (ALE) with most other TPP countries. Trade barriers with others were low in most cases, so the real gains from further trade liberalization were meager except for Vietnam, due to its American war legacy.

All twelve also belong to the World Trade Organization (WTO), which has concluded the “biggest trade deal ever”. As trade liberalization guru Jagdish Bhagwati has pointed out, bilateral and plurilateral agreements, including regional FTAs, actually undermine the gains. multilateral trade liberalization.

Even PIIE, the main proponent of the TPP and CPTPP, has mainly claimed gains from “non-trade issues”, particularly additional FDI, attracted by more investor rights. Such incentives imply more concessions from host governments and, therefore, less net gains for countries.

Thus, the TPP mainly promoted rules more favorable to TNCs, rather than trade. This is hardly surprising given that the 6,350-page document was drafted by various task forces, including hundreds of representatives from major US TNCs and other lobbyists.

Doubtful gains, bigger losses

The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted supply chains, especially across national borders. These cross-border disruptions were often due to contagion measures, but some were deliberate. For example, the US and Japanese governments have urged TNCs to stop investing and outsourcing from China.

These political actions have also affected suppliers, many of them in Southeast Asia. While some TNCs have moved to other developing countries, the CPTPP did not help those affected by these recent economic rivalries and conflicts.

Having been Obama’s staunch vice-president, Biden is told the new administration can easily achieve a quick victory with a few revisions to the TPP deal to address previous criticisms, objections and concerns in the United States. Thus, CPTPP is being presented in Washington as a handy fruit, almost ripe for the picking.

The new US administration must understand that the consequences of corporate neoliberalism has been responsible for the rise of finance and the erosion of social protections resulting from the social pathologies that enabled Trump to rise.

Corporate globalization and COVID-19 should also have taught developing countries that they must reject FTAs ​​strengthening IPRs, ISDSs and TNCs in order to ensure policy space to ‘build back better’.

