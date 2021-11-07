World
tlp: Pakistani cabinet lifts ban on Tehreek-e-Labbaik – Times of India
NEW DELHI: The Pakistan federal cabinet approved the deproscription of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), after the political party and government reached a secret deal, Geo News reported.
The federal cabinet approved the removal of the party’s proscribed status by means of a circulation summary sent by the Minister of the Interior, said sources, who said the TLP had assured the government that it would no longer organize violent protests in the future.
Two days ago, the Chief Minister of Punjab Usman Buzdar granted initial approval to the summary sent to him by the Punjab’s Home Office for the revocation of the proscribed status of the TLP, according to the Geo News report.
After giving preliminary approval to the summary, Buzdar sent it to the Interior Ministry to make a final decision on the case by way of circulation.
In accordance with the agreement reached with the TLP, the government of Punjab has already removed the names of 48 party members out of 90 from the fourth list.
The provincial government also decided to release 100 other activists of the banned organization from various prisons in the province, according to the report.
On November 2, the government began implementing the deal with the TLP, with reports suggesting it had released more than 800 party supporters arrested across Punjab.
The government signed an agreement with the banned company on October 31, under which workers in the organization who are not facing any formal criminal charges were to be released.
The amnesty will also extend to the party’s top leader, Saad Rizvi, according to the report.
The federal cabinet approved the removal of the party’s proscribed status by means of a circulation summary sent by the Minister of the Interior, said sources, who said the TLP had assured the government that it would no longer organize violent protests in the future.
Two days ago, the Chief Minister of Punjab Usman Buzdar granted initial approval to the summary sent to him by the Punjab’s Home Office for the revocation of the proscribed status of the TLP, according to the Geo News report.
After giving preliminary approval to the summary, Buzdar sent it to the Interior Ministry to make a final decision on the case by way of circulation.
In accordance with the agreement reached with the TLP, the government of Punjab has already removed the names of 48 party members out of 90 from the fourth list.
The provincial government also decided to release 100 other activists of the banned organization from various prisons in the province, according to the report.
On November 2, the government began implementing the deal with the TLP, with reports suggesting it had released more than 800 party supporters arrested across Punjab.
The government signed an agreement with the banned company on October 31, under which workers in the organization who are not facing any formal criminal charges were to be released.
The amnesty will also extend to the party’s top leader, Saad Rizvi, according to the report.