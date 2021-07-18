“Titane” wins the highest honor at Cannes, the second in history for a director

The French director is only the second woman to win the first prize in the 74-year history of the Cannes Film Festival.

“Titanium,” a wildly imaginative film about a serial killer who has sex with a car, won the Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival.

Saturday’s victory makes French director Julie Ducournau the second director to win the highest honor in the festival’s 74-year history.

His violent film has divided critics, some praising its originality but others put off by its frenzied and messy approach. Described as a “body horror” film and based on a character with a titanium plate in his head, the film impressed with its energy.

“Ducournau’s magnificent, dark and twisted fantasy is a nightmarish but mischievously comedic barrage of sex, violence, sordid lighting and pounding music,” critics of the BBC broadcaster said.

“It’s also impossible to predict where he’s going to go next.”

Titanium’s victory was mistakenly announced by jury chairman Spike Lee atop the closing ceremony, sparking moments of confusion. Ducournau did not come on stage to accept the award until the official announcement at the end of the ceremony.

The American director and president of the jury of the 74th Cannes Film Festival Spike Lee lets slip at the start of the Cannes festival awards ceremony that the French shock festival “Titane” received the Palme d’Or [Valery Hache/ AFP]

But the first clue didn’t diminish his emotional response.

“I’m sorry, I keep nodding my head,” Ducournau said, catching his breath. “Is it real?”

She thanked the jury for “letting the monsters in” and then acknowledged to reporters her place in history. But she also said her victory “can’t be all about just being a woman.”

Other women will come after her, Ducournau said. “There will be a third, there will be a fourth, there will be a fifth. “

The only former director to win Cannes’ highest honor – among cinema’s most prestigious awards – was Jane Campion for “The Piano” in 1993.

In recent years, frustration with gender parity at Cannes has grown, including in 2018, when 82 women – including Agnes Varda, Cate Blanchett and Salma Hayek – protested against gender inequality on the red carpet of Cannes. Their number signified the total number of films by female directors selected to compete for the Palme d’Or – 82 against 1,645 films directed by men.

This year, four of the 24 films competing for the Palme were directed by women.

Renate Reinsve won the award for best actress for her role in the film “The Worst Person in the World”, poses [Sarah Meyssonnier/ Reuters]

Caleb Landry Jones won the award for best actor for his role in the movie “Nitram” [Sarah Meyssonnier/ Reuters]

The Cannes film festival is the largest in the world and returned to the French Riviera this year after a hiatus in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. The event drew stars such as Matt Damon and Sharon Stone to the red carpet, with filmmakers and actors delighted to be back even though attendance was down from previous years.

Once the awards were officially announced on Saturday, other big winners included Leos Carax, who was chosen as the best director for “Annette,” a musical about two artists caught in a twisted love affair.

The second prize of the Grand Prix was shared between “Compartment no6” by Juho Kuosmanen, on a woman who undertakes a train journey through Russia, and “A Hero” by Iranian Asghar Farhadi, which features a prisoner faced with a moral dilemma.

Hamaguchi Ryusuke and Takamusa Oe from Japan won the award for best screenplay for their story of grief and loss “Drive My Car”.

It was also a huge night for the hitherto unknown Norwegian actress Renate Reinsve, who shot to stardom thanks to her role in ‘The Worst Person In The World’. Joachim Trier’s film is a modern-day romantic comedy that has met with great critical acclaim.

Caleb Landry Jones, who starred in the Australian film “Nitram”, won the award for best actor.

The Jury Prize, another second prize for best film, went to two films: “Ahead’s Knee” by Israeli director Nadav Lapid and “Memoria” by Thai director Apichatpong Weerasethakul.