Tired of tokenism, young people launch stronger campaign for United Nations Biodiversity Day

Mountains and vegetation of the Mabouya valley, Saint Lucia. The Convention on Biological Diversity reminds the world that “the solutions are in nature” and that biodiversity provides the answer to several challenges of sustainable development. Credit: Alison Kentish / IPS

UNITED NATIONS, May 21 (IPS) – The International Day for Biological Diversity is celebrated on May 22 under the theme “we are part of the solution”. A network of youth groups inform policy makers that young people are tired of the same old rhetorics and platitudes. The Global Youth Biodiversity Network (GYBN) has warned leaders and policymakers that they are unwilling to listen to the same conversations, suggestions and broken promises, as the world faces a biodiversity crisis.

With its network of national youth chapters across the world and promoted by some of the world’s greatest youth voices, the network has launched a massive youth engagement campaign, with the hashtag #samesucks.

The campaign, which builds on years of consultation with young people, starts with International Day for Biological Diversity and ends on World Environment Day.

“Young people see it’s the same. The conversations are the same. If you follow the negotiations of ten years ago and what the politicians were saying then, what the negotiators were saying and you follow the negotiations going on in the Convention on Biological Diversity now they say the same things. It’s frustrating, ”GYBN Global South focal point Swetha Stotra Bhashyam told IPS.

“Even after so many years, through such a pandemic, they still speak the same language. They don’t even change that. This is what really annoys us.

Bhashyam is a zoologist who has previously studied rare species in the field in India. She has temporarily left wildlife studies and research to devote her time and voice to biodiversity conservation action.

She admits that the #samesucks campaign is drawing early backlash for her harsh words. She says the biodiversity movement is known to be less forceful than climate change, but a firmer stance is needed, in line with the severity of the current biodiversity crisis.

“We are also frustrated by the same empty promises made to us. We are frustrated with the greed in the world. We are tired of the same old story.

GYBN is the youth group recognized under the Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD), an international agreement for the conservation, sustainable use and equitable sharing of Earth’s species, ecosystems and genetic diversity. . It has been ratified by 196 countries.

Over the next three weeks, GYBN will take control of the CBD Instagram page, hoping to amplify the message of young biodiversity advocates by reaching its nearly 300,000 followers.

The CBD is promoting an online-only Biodiversity Day campaign this year, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Officials encouraged young people to embark on nationally feasible awareness campaigns and calls to action.

GYBN’s driving statement is that “Executives and corporations have fed us the same lies, the same broken promises, the same solutions too little too late, the same destructive fossil fuels.” But we know that if we keep doing things the same way, we are doomed.

Members are launching a “samestagram” initiative to commemorate the day. They say they reach young people through the most popular platforms, with messages they understand. This initiative urges young people to post the same photo on Instagram multiple times, which they would never do, to show how tedious the “ same old thing ” is and quickly loses its appeal.

For those users who think the language of #samesucks is too strong, GYBN also encourages the use of #stopthesame and #biodiversityrocks.

The youth campaign precedes the adoption of a new global biodiversity framework and the United Nations Conference on Biodiversity, known as COP15.

Walk through the mangroves of Marigot Bay, Saint Lucia. The Convention on Biological Diversity calls for the protection and sustainable use of the world’s ecosystems, and the animal species they support. Credit: Alison Kentish / IP.

In his Biodiversity Day address, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said governments were pushing for an ambitious framework, aware that biodiversity was declining at an “ unprecedented and alarming ” rate.

The UN chief said the COVID-19 pandemic should not only serve as a reminder to the world of the relationship between people and nature, but should be seen as “ an opportunity for better recovery ” and ” reverse the damage caused to the world’s species and ecosystems. .

“We need to protect nature, restore ecosystems and strike a balance in our relationship with the plant. The rewards will be huge. By reversing the loss of biodiversity, we can improve human health, achieve sustainable development and respond to the climate emergency, ”he said.

“Solutions exist to protect the genetic diversity of our planet on land and at sea. Everyone has a role to play. “

For young people who wish to play a greater role in raising awareness of biodiversity issues, Bhashyam said advocacy can be continued gradually.

She said young people can start on a personal level with sustainable lifestyle choices. When they are ready, she suggests becoming more political and asking elected officials for the necessary changes. She also advises young people to get involved in biodiversity and other nature-related youth groups.

The youth advocate says collective youth action is underway and young people are responding to the call to be part of the solution – because they hold leaders and decision-makers accountable.

Some of the New York-based GYBN members are planning to gather outside the United Nations Headquarters on International Day for Biological Diversity and fly the #samesucks banner high.