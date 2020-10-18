Business

Timothée Chalamet was ’embarrassed’ by make-out photographs with Lily-Rose Depp

In an interview with GQ, the actor addresses the image that launched loads of memes final yr.
In it, he and then-girlfriend and “The King” co-star Lily-Rose Depp could be seen kissing, with Chalamet trying greater than just a little awkward.

The pair had been having fun with a while off in Capri after they have been photographed by paparazzi on the deck of a ship.

Some folks urged they’d staged it for publicity across the Netflix movie, a suggestion Chalamet bristled about in his GQ interview saying, “I went to mattress that evening pondering that was among the best days of my life.”

“I used to be on this boat all day with somebody I actually liked, and shutting my eyes, I used to be like, indisputably, ‘That was nice,’ ” he advised the publication. “After which waking as much as all these photos, and feeling embarrassed, and looking out like an actual nob? All pale? After which individuals are like: It is a P.R. stunt. A P.R. stunt?! Do you suppose I might wish to appear to be that in entrance of all of you?!”

Chalamet might want to get used to the eye, following his Oscar nomination for “Name Me By My Title” and his starring function within the forthcoming “Dune.”


