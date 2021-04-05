Timor-Leste: UN agencies support response to deadly floods

According to media reports, at least 21 people have died in the country and many more are missing. Large parts of Dili are inundated, with water levels reaching two meters in some areas.

Torrential rains caused the worst flooding in recent years in #Timor read 🇹🇱, damaging houses, buildings and roads #Language and other parts of the country. WFP, with the @UNTimorLeste team, is committed to doing what we can to support the response. 📷Machel Silveira pic.twitter.com/HFQM9NwSLD – WFP Asia-Pacific (@WFPAsiaPacific) April 5, 2021

Serious damage was also reported to critical infrastructure, including roads, bridges and medical centers. Communication networks and electricity would be disrupted in some of the worst affected areas.

Roy Trivedy, United Nations Resident Coordinator in Timor-Leste said that UN agencies and their partners support the national response, adding that “as an emergency response measure, [we] provide full support to the people and the Government of Timor-Leste at this time of need. ”

“We are deeply concerned about communities, especially women and children, who are often the most affected by natural disasters. We will work with the authorities to mobilize all possible resources to support the response, ”added Mr. Trivedy.

We fear that the catastrophe will strike COVID-19[female[feminine prevention and response efforts, as a major laboratory and two quarantine facilities in Dili were damaged. A medical supply depot was also reportedly flooded.

It is feared that the situation will deteriorate further if the rains do not slow down.

Damage was also reported across the border in Indonesia where more than 40 people are believed to have died.

Evacuate families

According to Dageng Liu, United Nations World Food Program (PAM) Country Director in Timor-Leste, “the priority at the moment is to continue to evacuate and relocate the most affected families”.

He added that food and cooking equipment are also needed in evacuation centers, as are vehicles to transport people there. On Monday, around 3,000 people fled to some 11 evacuation centers in Dili.

“WFP has provided transport support to other UN agencies to get their supplies and we are fully committed to doing our part once we know more about the extent of the damage,” added Mr. Liu.