Timeline: the Taliban’s rapid advance through Afghanistan – Times of India
Taliban the insurgents started to enter I accept Sunday after taking control of all major Afghan cities except the capital.
Here are some of the main milestones in the advance of the militant Islamist movement in recent months. Other deadly attacks have taken place, some blamed on the Taliban and others on other jihadist groups, including a branch of the Islamic State.
Talks between the Taliban and the Afghan government over a political deal that could lead to a peace deal, backed by the United States and its allies, have not produced significant progress.
– April 14 – President Joe biden announces that US troops will withdraw from Afghanistan from May 1 through September 11, ending America’s longest war. It was an extension of the previous May 1 withdrawal deadline agreed between the United States and the Taliban.
– May 4 – Taliban fighters launch a major offensive against Afghan forces in southern Helmand province. They also attack in at least six other provinces.
– May 11 – The capture of the Taliban Nerkh district just outside the capital Kabul as violence escalates across the country.
– June 7 – Senior government officials say more than 150 Afghan soldiers are killed in 24 hours as fighting escalates. They add that fighting is raging in 26 of the country’s 34 provinces.
– June 22 – Taliban fighters launch a series of attacks in the north of the country, far from their traditional strongholds in the south. the A sent to Afghanistan said they took over 50 of the 370 districts.
– July 2nd – American troops are quietly withdrawing from their main military base in Afghanistan – Bagram Air Base, an hour’s drive from Kabul. This effectively ends the United States’ involvement in the war.
– July the 5th – The Taliban say they could present a written peace proposal to the Afghan government as early as August.
– July 21 – The Taliban insurgents control about half of the country’s districts, according to the senior US general, stressing the scale and speed of their advance.
– July 25 – The United States pledges to continue supporting Afghan troops “in the weeks to come” with intensified airstrikes to help them counter Taliban attacks.
– July 26 – The United Nations says nearly 2,400 Afghan civilians were killed or injured in the escalating violence in May and June, the highest number for those months since records began in 2009.
– August 6 – Zaranj in the south of the country becomes the first provincial capital to fall into the hands of the Taliban in years. Many more will follow in the days that follow, including the popular town of Kunduz in the north.
– August 13 – Four other provincial capitals fall in one day, including Kandahar, the country’s second city and spiritual home of the Taliban. To the west, another key town, Herat, is invaded and a veteran commander Mohamed ismail khan, one of the main fighters against the Taliban, is captured.
– August 14 – The Taliban take the large northern city of Mazar-i-Sharif and, with little resistance, Pul-e-Alam, capital of Logar province just 70 km (40 miles) south of Kabul. The United States is sending more troops to help evacuate its civilians from Kabul as Afghan President Ashraf Ghani says he is consulting with local and international partners on next steps.
– August 15th – The Taliban take the key eastern city of Jalalabad without a fight, effectively surrounding Kabul.
– August 15th – Taliban insurgents enter Kabul, according to an Interior Ministry official, as the United States evacuates diplomats from their embassy by helicopter.
