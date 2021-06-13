Time to turn trade deal momentum into results, Liz Truss urges Australasian counterparts

Liz Truss chairs a call with her G7 counterparts at the Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office – Simon Dawson / No10 Downing Street

International Trade Secretary Liz Truss will press her Australasian counterparts to “turn momentum into results” this week as UK moves closer to post-Brexit agreements with Australia and New Zealand.

Ms Truss said UK businesses stand to gain better access to New Zealand, and consumers are faced with cheaper wine, as she prepared to meet with Damien O’Connor, the country’s trade minister, in London.

Sources close to Ms Truss said she would urge Mr O’Connor to ‘give us more’ in areas such as better access for UK service providers in New Zealand and enabling more workers from each. country to operate in the other country.

A source said recent progress on a deal with Australia had “put some pressure on New Zealand to catch up.”

Whitehall officials believe the post-Brexit trade deal with Australia could be signed as early as this week, during a trip from Scott Morrison, the Prime Minister of the country to the UK for this weekend’s G7 summit.

Boris Johnson welcomes Mr Morrison to G7 summit in Carbis Bay, Cornwall – Hollie Adams / POOL / EPA-EFE / Shutterstock

Ms Truss will hold her first face-to-face talks with Mr O’Connor in the framework of the fifth round of trade talks between the two countries, Wednesday and Thursday in the Locarno Suite of the Foreign Office. The couple are due for dinner Wednesday night.

A source close to Ms Truss said: “This is the first time that the two ministers have met in person and it is important because it always takes face to face political meetings to unblock the most sensitive issues.

“The progress we have made with Australia has put a little pressure on New Zealand to catch up. They will have to give us more services, mobility and investment if they want a deal. and Liz will press them hard on that.

“People can expect this deal to go further than anything we had in the EU.”

On Saturday evening, Ms Truss said: “I look forward to welcoming Minister O’Connor warmly this week. We have made great progress so far, but I want to step up negotiations and move closer to a deal that works for both nations. Both parties are keen to turn momentum into results.

“I want an advanced deal that shows what Britain can do as a sovereign trading nation – provide better access to our service companies, lower tariffs for our exporters and benefit consumers here at home with higher tariffs. low on products like New Zealand wine. “

Ms Truss hopes that the agreements with Australia and New Zealand will pave the way for the UK to join the trans-pacific partnership, the £ 9 trillion free trade area in which the two countries are key players.

“Asia Pacific is where the richest opportunities lie for global Britain,” she said.

Last year, Winston Peters, then Deputy Prime Minister of New Zealand, said Wellington was “very frustrated” with the pace of post-Brexit trade talks, adding that the UK’s accession to the EU had not left him “in shape” to negotiate its own agreements.