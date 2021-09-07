“Time is lost”: advocating for the ratification of CEDAW by the United States

Credit: UN Women

NEW YORK, Seven Seven (IPS) – The United States is one of the few countries that has yet to ratify the Convention on the Elimination of Discrimination Against Women (CEDAW), making it “strange bedfellows” with Sudan, Somalia, Iran, Tonga and Palau.

Twenty years ago, after Harold Koh * made a clear foreign policy case for ratification, we develop three more reasons why now, under the Biden administration, the United States is at a critical juncture for finally ratify CEDAW.

1) A New Public Judgment: Advancing Our National Policy on Gender and Race Intersectionality

For four decades, Congress failed to muster enough voices to ratify CEDAW, but today, social justice movements are creating new momentum like never before.

In the age of public accounts generated by the Black Lives Matter (BLM) and #MeToo movements, the Convention represents an important vehicle for combating institutional and structural sexism through an intersectional lens.

As Harold Koh argued in 2002, “a country’s ratification of CEDAW is one of the surest indicators of the strength of its commitment to internalize the universal standard of gender equality into its national laws.” .

The potential of CEDAW to inspire the necessary changes in the United States is directly linked to some of the current political objectives of the United States.

The National COVID-19 Response and Pandemic Preparedness Strategy (2021) illustrates the Administration’s commitment to place women and girls at the center of the global recovery. The bailout recognizes that COVID-19 has exacerbated domestic violence and sexual assault, creating a “phantom pandemic”.

As the Biden administration contemplates re-authorizing the Violence Against Women Act (VAWA), it must now look to the horizon – to ratification of CEDAW. Ratification of the Convention will give the Biden administration much more legitimacy in its efforts to end violence against women and demonstrate the solidarity needed to achieve this goal.

As President Biden himself has said, the renewal of VAWA “should not be a Democratic or Republican issue, it is about combating abuse of power and preventing violence.”

Our analysis of data from state party reports to the CEDAW Committee from 2016 to 2020 reveals a significant focus of the CEDAW Committee on two issues that are at the heart of the Biden administration and of national security and foreign policy. United States in general: (1) violence against women; and (2) an intersectional focus on gender.

In each final observation over the five years between 2016 and 2020 (107 countries reported to the CEDAW Committee during this period), the CEDAW Committee mentioned intersectionality and gender-based violence 100% of the time.

2) CEDAW ratification is part of America’s transformative power arsenal: from soft power, from smart power to transformative power

In response to global challenges, CEDAW continues to be one of the normative policy tools for advancing gender equality and intersectional equality and we address this in our analysis of the impact of CEDAW on drafting. national legislation, national constitutions, judicial decision-making and in the change of national legislation. conversations and public speeches in the countries of the Arab region.

As Ambassador Melanne Verveer, one of the authors, testified before Congress in 2010: “It is true that many countries do not respect this treaty, but we know how effective this lever is for defenders. rights to seize and use effectively to make the kind of consistent application of the principles of the treaty to their own lives.

3) Women, peace and security and their links with CEDAW

The Women, Peace and Security (“WPS”) agenda is a gender issue that enjoys almost full bipartisan support, as evidenced by more than a decade of concerted legislative efforts by Democrats and Republicans.

We explore how the United States’ strong bipartisan commitment to the WPS program and how its global security goals can be advanced by ratifying CEDAW. From the UK to Afghanistan, CEDAW has played a role in strengthening commitments to the WPS agenda.

The United States has become a world leader in WPS, both by leading United Nations Security Council resolutions condemning sexual violence against women and girls in armed conflict, and by codifying its commitment to continue. the FPS program in domestic law.

Former US Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice introduced what would later become Security Council resolution 1820 (2008). In proposing this resolution, Secretary Rice confirmed that sexual violence against women in conflict is an imperative that the UN Security Council is tasked with responding to.

A year later, Security Council Resolution (SCR) 1888, introduced by then Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, reaffirmed Secretary Rice’s premise, recognizing that CEDAW is inextricably linked with security women.

The United States should leverage bipartisan support for the WPS program to build on support for the Convention. After all, global security is in our best national interest.

In 2020, on the 75th anniversary of the UN, the CEDAW Concluding Observations for Afghanistan, Congo and Zimbabwe included sections specifically devoted to the WPS, providing substantial suggestions for improving state action in this domain.

For example, the CEDAW Committee observed in detail that “Afghan women are systematically excluded from formal peace negotiations, such as the Kabul process of 2018 and the negotiations that followed the conference held in Geneva in 2018”.

Today, as we witness the fall of Afghanistan, history will judge us on how we protect the rights of women and girls in Afghanistan.

As we fight the forces of a pandemic, global and national recovery will be measured by its ability to create greater gender and race equity.

Ultimately, the arc of US engagement, both in foreign and domestic policy, must point towards ratification of CEDAW. After decades of failure by lawmakers to muster the political will for ratification, the demand for change has now peaked both nationally and globally.

The Biden administration must rally bipartisan support to ratify CEDAW as a tool to advance women’s human rights around the world. In the words of Senator Biden in 2002, “Time is lost” for the US ratification of CEDAW.

This summary is taken from the article by Rangita de Silva de Alwis, Professor at Penn Law and Hillary Rodham Clinton Fellow on Gender Equity at GIWPS, Georgetown (2020-2021); and Ambassador Melanne Verveer, the first US Ambassador for Global Women’s Issues. Rangita thanks Dean Theodore Ruger, Dean of Penn Law for his support in writing the article.

* Footnote: On September 10, Columbia Law School’s Journal of Transnational Law will host a high-level panel discussion on “Time is Lost”: Advocating for States to Ratify CEDAW United in Professor Rangita de Silva de Alwis and Ambassador Melanne Verveer to appear in Columbia Law School Journal of Transnational Law, Volume 60. The aim of the high-level roundtable is to draw national attention to the importance of ratifying CEDAW before the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

Commentators will be led by Harold Hongju Koh, former Dean of Yale Law School, Sterling Professor of Law, former Legal Adviser and Assistant Secretary of State for Democracy, Human Rights and Labor, currently Senior Adviser in the Office of Legal Counsel, United States Department of State for the Biden Administration and repeat witness in Congress on behalf of CEDAW.

The panel discussion will be opened with a welcoming word from Dean Gillian Lester, Dean of Columbia Law School. More information on remote participation in the roundtable can be found here: Roundtable landing page

