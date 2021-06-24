Time for systemic solutions in Latin America and the Caribbean

A woman in the Dominican Republic receives food from a government soup kitchen set up to help fight hunger triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic. Meanwhile, UN agencies warn of increasing hunger in Latin America and the Caribbean (LAC). Credit: PAM / Karolyn Ureña

NEW YORK, June 24 (IPS) – The first wave of COVID-19 has never ended in Latin America and the Caribbean (LAC). Since the region became a pandemic hotspot in June 2020, successive waves have continued to build on the former.

Although it is home to only 8% of the world’s population, the region has suffered 20% of the total confirmed COVID-19 cases and 32% of the total confirmed COVID-19 deaths. The relentless spread of the virus has resulted not only in the tragic loss of so many lives, but also devastating economic and social damage.

Poverty and hunger are on the rise again in the region and the outlook for growth is bleak. With limited access to vaccines in many countries, hopes of a return to “normalcy” remain distant.

Luis Felipe López-Calva

What went wrong? With adequate warning of the spread of the virus, many countries in the region responded quickly from the start with strict containment measures.

Sadly, in LAC, it wasn’t just the response to the pandemic that mattered – but fundamentally, the “pre-existing conditions” that characterized the region before the pandemic arrived.

These pre-existing conditions, or structural weaknesses, have made countries in the region more vulnerable to the multiple and interconnected crises associated with COVID-19.

The recently launched UNDP Human Development Regional Report, “Trapped: High Inequality and Low Growth in Latin America and the Caribbean,” examines two such conditions: high inequality and low productivity.

It explores how the underlying factors associated with ineffective governance work to propel these outcomes into a vicious, mutually reinforcing cycle (a ‘trap’). In particular, it highlights how the concentration of power in the hands of “the few” distorts public policies in such a way as to perpetuate existing models of inequality and hamper productivity growth in the region.

Breaking out of this trap will only happen if countries take bold steps to adopt systemic solutions that take into account the complex dynamics between governance, inequality and productivity. For years, countries in the region have invested in various solutions to address these challenges.

The community kitchen serves hot lunches to Peruvians. Credit: PAM / Guillermo Galdos

However, many of these responses were short-term, designed to separately address different symptoms of a much deeper problem. This has left countries with a wide array of fragmented and expensive policies that segment the labor market, offer erratic risk protection to households, do not sufficiently redistribute income to low-income groups, and skew resource allocation. so as to penalize productivity growth.

The region cannot afford to be stuck on this path.

As the pandemic accelerated the urgency of this challenge, citizens were already demanding change before we knew what COVID-19 was. As citizens flocked to the streets of LAC at the end of 2019, it became eminently clear that “business as usual” was not working for “the great many.”

The LAC countries have made significant development progress over the past three decades, but the events of more recent years have revealed how fragile that progress is. We celebrated a temporary reduction in inequality in the 1990s and early 2000s, but it was both insufficient and unsustainable – largely propelled by a commodity boom, targeted cash transfers, and a reduction in the economy. pay gap between skilled and unskilled workers.

While many countries have achieved middle income country status, they have been unable to consolidate themselves as middle class societies. Millions of people have been left behind because opportunities have failed to meet people’s aspirations for their own lives and their expectations of their governments.

What we have learned is that there is no single miracle policy that can change this. The region has already put in place many “good” policies. The challenge we face today is structural.

It requires rethinking the foundations of our systems from a longer term perspective and considering the interconnected ways in which these problems work to reinforce each other in positive or negative directions.

While there are many potential entry points, the potential of universal social protection systems that ensure that everyone is protected, that income is redistributed to those who need it, that policies are deployed to achieve these goals. encourage businesses and workers to increase their productivity, and that income sources are sustainable, is particularly important.

This requires a principle of universality included in three complementary dimensions: (i) The entire population exposed to a given risk must be covered by the same program; (ii) The source of funding must be the same for each program, depending on the type of risk covered; and (iii) Where programs provide in-kind benefits, the quality should be the same for all.

A social protection system built around these universal principles offers the region a way to increase spending on social protection while strengthening the foundations for long-term growth, and a way to improve social inclusion.

Moving in this direction could represent “a third moment” in the history of social protection in the region. The first moment occurred over 75 years ago, when countries began to build their social protection systems; and the second moment came in the early 1990s, as countries emerged from the “lost decade” of the 1980s.

It is possible that the current moment of crisis associated with COVID-19 opens up the political space required for this third moment to take place, as countries consider substantial changes to their social protection and tax systems in their efforts to contain social damage, restore balanced taxation and resume growth.

