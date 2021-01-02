Tim Severin, sailor who reproduced explorers’ journeys, dies at 80

Tim severin, a British adventurer who for 40 years has meticulously reproduced the journeys of real and mythical explorers like Saint Brendan the Navigator, Sinbad the Sailor and Marco polo, died on December 18 at his home in West Cork, Ireland. He was 80 years old.

His daughter, Ida Ashworth, said the cause was cancer.

In May 1976, Mr. Severin left Ireland for his most daring journey: following Saint-Brendan, a 6th century monk, who, along with a group of other monks, is said to have made a spectacular journey from Ireland across the Atlantic to the “Promised Land” in a leather-wrapped boat.

Saint Brendan was a sailor who spread the gospel on his travels in Ireland, Scotland and Wales. If the story of his trip to the Americas were true, he would have beaten Leif Ericson and Christopher Columbus by centuries.

After studying an account of the journey – in a medieval Latin text written several years later entitled “Navigation St. Brendan l’Abbé” or “The Voyage of St. Brendan the Abbot” – Mr. Severin assembled a team of designers and craftsmen, who helped him build a ship. The 36-foot oak and ash two-masted boat was covered with quarter-inch thick ox skin.