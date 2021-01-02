Tim Severin, sailor who reproduced explorers’ journeys, dies at 80
Tim severin, a British adventurer who for 40 years has meticulously reproduced the journeys of real and mythical explorers like Saint Brendan the Navigator, Sinbad the Sailor and Marco polo, died on December 18 at his home in West Cork, Ireland. He was 80 years old.
His daughter, Ida Ashworth, said the cause was cancer.
In May 1976, Mr. Severin left Ireland for his most daring journey: following Saint-Brendan, a 6th century monk, who, along with a group of other monks, is said to have made a spectacular journey from Ireland across the Atlantic to the “Promised Land” in a leather-wrapped boat.
Saint Brendan was a sailor who spread the gospel on his travels in Ireland, Scotland and Wales. If the story of his trip to the Americas were true, he would have beaten Leif Ericson and Christopher Columbus by centuries.
After studying an account of the journey – in a medieval Latin text written several years later entitled “Navigation St. Brendan l’Abbé” or “The Voyage of St. Brendan the Abbot” – Mr. Severin assembled a team of designers and craftsmen, who helped him build a ship. The 36-foot oak and ash two-masted boat was covered with quarter-inch thick ox skin.
The small crew of the boat, called the Brendan, set out from Brandon Creek, on the Dingle Peninsula, on the west coast of Ireland. They sailed north to the Hebrides Islands and west to the Faroe Islands on a route to Iceland. Whales visited, day after day, stuck near the boat; Mr. Severin thought they might have mistaken the boat for another whale.
Their arrival in Reykjavik in August 1976 allowed them to scrutinize the state of Brendan. After scratching at the barnacles, they found that the leather had held. But because of the pack ice that would make navigation impossible, the crew stored the Brendan and returned home to wait for better conditions.
When the crew boarded the Brendan again in the summer of 1977, they headed for Greenland, where they would have to cross the Danish Strait, a perilous canal.
“We knew that this would be the real test of the boat”, Mr Severin said at a 2012 lecture at Gresham College London. “It was inevitable that in the Strait of Denmark we would have terrible weather. But we are committed not to go back.
The Brendan survived the strait, but ice prevented a landfall in Greenland, so the Brendan rounded it. But they soon found themselves shrouded in fog – no one responded to the boat’s emergency radio beacon – then slowed down by patches of melting ice in the Labrador Sea.
Finally, on June 26, 1977, the Brendan arrived on the coast of Newfoundland.
The purpose of the trip, he said, “was to show that the technology of the Irish monks was capable of reaching North America.” He added that he could not be certain that St. Brendan and his crew had sailed in North America, only that it could have been done.
Mr. Severin, who funded his adventures with books and other sources, wrote “The Brendan Voyage”, published in 1978, about the trip.
A review of the book in The Guardian called the voyage “the most remarkable sea voyage since Thor Heyerdahl attempted to prove that a balsa raft could cross the Pacific.”
Mr. Severin was born Giles Timothy Watkins on September 25, 1940 in Jorhat, Assam, in northwest India, where his father, Maurice Watkins, ran a tea plantation and his mother, Inge (Severin) Watkins, was housewife.
Tim’s urge to travel was ignited by his early years in India – where, he said in a 2015 interview on his editor’s website, “the whole home environment was one of living and travel to remote and often exotic places. And he grew up at Tonbridge Boarding School in Kent, England, where he read adventure books that sparked his imagination.
He adopted the surname Severin to honor the maternal grandmother who looked after him in England while his parents were in India.
He obtained degrees at Oxford in history and geography. In 1961, while still studying there, he and two other students mapped out the route of Marco Polo’s motorbike caravans: they started in Venice, then traveled to the Chinese border northwest of Afghanistan, on the Grand Trunk Road in India and ended the trip in Calcutta.
The journey led to his first book – “Tracking Marco Polo” (1964) – and a career of adventures. To explore the stories of the fictional sailor Sinbad the Sailor, Mr. Severin sailed from Muscat in Oman to China in a replica of an Arabian sailboat. To follow the legend of Jason and the Argonauts and that of Ulysses, he travels in a replica of a Bronze Age galley.
His other adventures included horseback riding with Mongolian nomads to explore the legacy of Genghis Khan; retrace the route of the British naturalist Alfred Russel Wallace through the Spice Islands in a prahu, a sort of sailboat; and explore if a white whale like Moby Dick ever existed.
In his review of “In Search of Moby Dick” (2000) in the New York Times, W. Jeffrey Bolster wrote: “Severin operates at the intersection of imagination, action and myth, a place as ripe as any to find a wonderful white whale. .
He wrote over 20 books – accounts of his travels and historical novels inspired by his expeditions.
“Writing about my own travels requires me to be sharper, more precise, more defined in order to tell what happened”, he said in an interview on the site of his editor during his novel “The Pope’s assassin” released in 2016. “In contrast, writing historical fiction is a looser, more evocative process that appeals to the imagination and allows history to take its own course.
On his last great voyage, he searched for the true origins of Daniel Defoe’s fictional castaway, Robinson Crusoe, on the islands where shipwrecks occurred and in Central and South America. His book, “In search of Robinson Crusoe”, was released in 2003.
In addition to his daughter, Mr. Severin is survived by his wife, Dee (Pieters) Severin, and two grandsons. His first marriage, to Dorothy Sherman, ended in divorce.
Mr. Severin’s first wife – a specialist in medieval Spanish literature – was instrumental in his decision to recreate the Saint-Brendan expedition. While reading “Le voyage de Saint-Brendan”, she told Mr. Severin that the story contained much more practical detail than most medieval texts.
“It tells you the geography of the places Brendan visits,” he recalls telling her in “The Brandon Voyage”. “It carefully describes the progress of the trip, the time and distances, etc. It seems to me that the text is not so much a legend as a tale that will embroider a first-hand experience. “
Mr. Severin quickly created his own legendary tale.
