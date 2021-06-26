Tigray: UN condemns murder of 3 MSF aid workers as “appalling violation” of international law

According to press reports, MSF lost contact with a vehicle carrying workers from the agency’s Spanish branch on Thursday afternoon and their bodies were discovered on Friday morning near the empty vehicle.

I am deeply shocked by the murder of three @MSF aid workers in Tigray. This is totally unacceptable and a terrible violation of international humanitarian law. The perpetrators must be found and severely punished. – Antonio Guterres (@antonioguterres) June 26, 2021

The victims were identified as Spanish national Maria Hernandez and Ethiopian staff Yohannes Halefom Reda and Tedros Gebremariam Gebremichael. “No words can really express our sadness, shock and indignation at this horrific attack,” MSF said in a statement.

MSF is an independent international medical humanitarian organization, made up of tens of thousands of healthcare professionals, logistics and administrative staff, operating around the world.

The conflict began in Tigray last November, between central government forces and regional forces of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Tigray (TPLF), plunging the region into a humanitarian crisis with fighting causing massive displacement and warnings from the UN, of impending famine.

In a statement, the UN chief called the killings “totally unacceptable and a horrendous violation of international humanitarian law. The perpetrators must be found and severely punished.”

“I stand in solidarity with our humanitarian partners who risk their lives to provide protection and relief to the populations of Tigray,” added Mr. Guterres.

The UN chief of human rights, Michelle bachelet, said in a statement, she was outraged by the brutal killings. “Aid workers and human rights defenders are civilians and as such can never be targeted. Parties to the conflict must fully respect international human rights and humanitarian law.

The “shocking killings come as we continue to receive reports of serious violations of international humanitarian law and gross human rights violations in Tigray,” she added, calling for a “timely investigation, transparent and thorough on the murder of our humanitarian colleagues. and all reports of violations, and perpetrators should be held accountable. “

Shocked by the terrible news of #Tiger, where three @MSF colleagues were brutally murdered, when they were just trying to help others in need. On behalf of @PAM, our thoughts and prayers are with their families and friends during this difficult time. – David Beasley (@WFPChief) June 25, 2021

In a message on Twitter, the head of the International Organization for Migration (IMO), António Vitorino, said he was shocked by the murder of MSF workers, “who served some of the most vulnerable people… IOM condemns in the strongest terms the targeting of aid workers in conflicts”.

Executive Director of the United Nations World Food Program (PAM), David Beasley, said he was “shocked at the terrible news,” adding that the workers had “just tried to help others in need … our thoughts and prayers are with their families and friends during this time. difficult “.

Missile strike

The conflict in Tigray has continued unabated in recent days, with civilians bearing the brunt of the violence. Amid conflicting accounts on Tuesday, an Ethiopian government airstrike struck a market in the village of Togoga, killing scores of civilians, including women and children.

Friday, Secretary General António Guterres issued a statement strongly condemning the attack, expressing its “deepest condolences to the families of the victims.”

“The Secretary-General reiterates the need for all parties to assume their responsibilities under international humanitarian and human rights law and to ensure the protection of civilians. He calls for an independent and swift investigation into this incident. “

He called once again “for an immediate end to the fighting and urgent measures to peacefully resolve the conflict”.

The UN humanitarian response to the highly volatile and complex security situation includes food aid to an estimated 5.2 million people in need. So far, around 3.7 million people have been consulted.

More than 1,000 children have been treated for severe acute malnutrition and around 5,000 for moderate acute malnutrition in recent days, while more than 22,000 received medical services in the second week of June.