Tigray crisis: why we fear a civil war in Ethiopia

Elections held in Tigray in September in defiance of the federal government heightened tensions

Continuing violence between the national army and forces loyal to the leadership of the northern Tigray region has raised fears that Ethiopia is on the brink of civil war.

Hundreds of people have reportedly been killed since the fighting began on November 4 and thousands have fled to neighboring Sudan.

What led to the fighting?

The September election in Tigray, which the federal government had postponed across the country due to the coronavirus, is widely seen as the cause of the recent rapid deterioration.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has announced a military offensive after accusing Tigrayan forces of attacking and seizing a military base in the regional capital, Mekelle – a charge they deny.

But the tension has been mounting for longer.

The Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), which was the dominant political party in Ethiopia for decades, has been arguing with Mr. Abiy’s government shortly after coming to power in 2018.

Elected “reformist leader”, the prime minister accused officials of previous governments of corruption and human rights abuses, and removed key TPLF figures from the central government.

This included former intelligence chief and senior TPLF official Getachew Asefa, who escaped arrest and fled to Tigray, where he remains as a fugitive.

Mr Abiy’s decision last year to merge the ethnic parties that formed the ruling EPRDF coalition and established the Prosperity Party (PP) has fueled tensions. The TPLF opposed the decision, saying it would divide the country, and refused to join the PP.

Earlier this year, the divide widened further after the federal government postponed national elections.

Tigray’s decision to hold his own vote in September was an unprecedented act of defiance against the federal government. The federal parliament has called the process “illegal”.

Since then, the two governments have referred to each other as “illegitimate and unconstitutional”.

The TPLF had previously made veiled threats of secession, citing an article in the federal constitution that authorizes the “unconditional right to self-determination, including the right to secession.”

“We will never back down for anyone who intends to take away our hard-won right to self-determination and autonomy,” the region’s leader, Debretsion Gebremichael said in August.

In early October, the federal government decided to cut ties with the Tigray region and the upper house of parliament voted to suspend budget support to Tigray.

Why was the TPLF so important?

From the overthrow of Marxist leader Mengistu Haile Mariam in 1991 and until 2018, the TPLF was the main partner of the governing coalition, while leading Tigray himself.

As a guerrilla army, the TPLF had played a central role in Mengistu’s demise and continued to dominate not only the country’s politics but also the economy.

His disagreement with Mr. Abiy represents a deep divide at the very heart of power in the country.

Most of Tigray’s regional leaders, including Mr. Debretsion, had served in the central government for extended periods.

Mr Debretsion, who is a seasoned fighter, was at one point Deputy Prime Minister. His comrades and advisers also held key positions in the country until Mr. Abiy came to power.

What does the TPLF want?

The Tigray administration sees Mr. Abiy’s reforms as an attempt to build a unitary system of government destroying the current federal system.

He also resents what he calls the Prime Minister’s “unprincipled” friendship with Eritrean President Isaias Afwerki.

Mr. Abiy won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2019 for his efforts to bring peace to long-time enemy Eritrea. But the TPLF believes Tigray’s interests have been overlooked and it wants to have more of a say in future relations with neighbor Ethiopia.

For his part, the Prime Minister believes that TPLF officials are undermining his authority.

Is Eritrea involved in the Tigray conflict?

There is a long-standing rift between the TPLF and the government in Eritrea, which shares a long border with the Tigray region.

The Ethiopia-Eritrea war of 1998-2000 started because of a dispute over the territory along this border, particularly the area around the town of Badme.

Badme’s status remains unresolved but Eritrea wants Ethiopia to comply with a UN-backed border commission decision to hand over the city.

But this cannot be achieved without the cooperation of the Tigray government, as it administers the region.

There were celebrations when Prime Minister Abiy (left) struck a deal with Eritrean President Isaias Afwerki in 2018

Speaking about the attack on the federal army base, Mr. Abiy’s office accused the TPLF of dressing its soldiers in uniforms resembling those of the army of neighboring Eritrea to “implicate the Eritrean government in false allegations of aggression against the people of Tigray “.

Tigray chief Mr Debretsion accused Eritrean forces of joining the fight alongside Ethiopian forces against Tigray. Ethiopia and Eritrea have both denied this.

What is the likelihood of a full-scale war?

The regional leader of Tigray said his forces were ready to fight to defend the region, which would be “a burial place for reactionaries”, calling on the Tigrayans to understand the situation and make all the necessary preparations. The TPLF also issued a bond to raise funds for its war effort.

“We have prepared our army, our militia and our special force. Our preparation is aimed at avoiding war, but if we have to fight we are ready to win,” Debretsion said.

In justifying the military confrontation, Mr. Abiy’s office accused the TPLF of “continued provocation and incitement to violence” and said “the last red line has been crossed”.

He has issued arrest warrants against TPLF leaders, appointed a new leader for the region and predicted that the war will be over soon, but TPLF forces are highly trained and experienced, so some fear the conflict may be over. drags on.

There are also fears that the conflict in Tigray, which accounts for around 6% of Ethiopia’s population of over 100 million, could exacerbate tensions in the rest of the ethnically divided country.