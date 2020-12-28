Tigray crisis: the role of Eritrea in the Ethiopian conflict

Eritrean leader Isaias Afwerki and Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed

A sign of the changing political fortunes of a man who was once an outcast, Eritrean President Isaias Afwerki has proven to be a staunch ally of Ethiopia’s Nobel Peace Prize winner and Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, bringing to his troops essential support to fight against the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) in Tigray.

In a recent address to the Ethiopian parliament, the Nobel laureate revealed that Eritrea, a highly militarized one-party state, fed, dressed and armed retreating Ethiopian soldiers when the TPLF first attacked them and seized their bases in Tigray, an Ethiopian region bordering Eritrea.

Mr Abiy said this enabled them to return to fight the TPLF, a former guerrilla movement with around 250,000 troops, until it was ousted from power in the region on November 28.

“The Eritrean people have shown us … that they are a parent who stands by our side on a difficult day,” he added.

The Tigray conflict has devastated the lives of many

This was a significant recognition from Mr Abiy, although he did not go so far as to admit that Mr Isaias also sent troops to help defeat the TPLF, a long-standing enemy of the ruling Eritrean leader. since 1993..

A hospital would have been bombed

The claim that Eritrean troops are fighting in Tigray has been made by the TPLF, civilians fleeing the conflict and Eritreans inside and outside the country.

“Isaias sends young Eritreans to die in Tigray. The war will also further weaken the economy. But Isaias will be in power for a long time. He lets people fight for their survival so that they do not fight for their freedom,” he said. said Paulos Tesfagiorgis, an Eritrean human rights activist forced into exile by the Asmara regime.

A spokesperson for the US State Department also said there were “credible reports” of the presence of Eritrean troops in Tigray, and called it a “serious development”.

Both governments deny the information, Eritrean Foreign Minister Osman Saleh Mohammed, describing them as “propaganda”.

The story continues

Menu

As for the UN chief António Gueterres, he said that Mr. Abiy had assured him that there were no Eritrean troops in Tigray, except in the territory that Ethiopia had agreed to hand over as a result of ‘a historic peace agreement between the two nations in 2018.

The agreement ended the “no war – no peace” situation that had existed between the two nations since their 1998-2000 border war, which left up to 100,000 dead. This won Mr Abiy the Nobel Peace Prize, although Badme – the war’s main flashpoint – was not transferred to Eritrea by the time the conflict in Tigray began in early November.

Mr. Abiy’s government has severely restricted access to Tigray for the media, UN agencies and human rights bodies, making it difficult to verify reports or investigate allegations of atrocities committed against all parties to the conflict – including the bombing of a hospital from Eritrean territory.

Eritrea did not comment on the alleged bombing, mentioned in a statement by the UN human rights chief. Mr. Abiy denies that his troops killed a single civilian in Tigray.

“This war has been fought in absolute darkness. No one knows the true scale of the conflict or its impact,” said Rashid Abdi, Kenya-based analyst in the Horn of Africa.

Eritrean forces accused of looting

US analyst Alex de Waal said he had been told by a UN source that the conflict had caused the “large-scale displacement” of people in the region, Ethiopia’s poorest with a population of around five. millions of inhabitants.

“If it continues like this, there will be a massive famine in Tigray, and a population that is bitter and angry,” de Waal said.

He said he had also learned from reliable sources in Tigray, including clerics, that Eritrean forces were involved in looting.

“We hear they even steal doors [and] bathroom accessories, ”he says.

Learn more about the Tigray crisis:

Other Eritreans said the soldiers, including their relatives, were fighting TPLF forces on several fronts and some of them even wore Ethiopian camouflage.

Eritrea insists it has no troops in Tigray, its foreign minister saying: “We are not involved”.

But former Eritrean diplomat in exile Abdella Adem said he personally knew soldiers wounded in combat, while a source at the public hospital in Senafe, a town in southern Eritrea, told the BBC that the Eritrean and Ethiopian troops had been treated there.

‘Isaias calls for the liquidation of TPLF’

Other sources in Eritrea said Ethiopian troops were also seen regrouping around the central town of Hagaz and taking their wounded to the nearby Gilas military hospital.

UK-based Eritrean scholar Gaim Kibreab said he believed Mr Isaias sent troops to Tigray to continue the “liquidation” of the TPLF, which he added was the main objective of the Eritrean leader since the border war of 1998-2000.

The TPLF was then in power within the Ethiopian federal government and the Tigray regional government.

A military tank cemetery was built in Eritrea after the 1961-1991 war of independence

“In the 1998-2000 war, the TPLF humiliated the president [Mr Isaias] by taking over the small village of Badme. Even when an international court ruled that the village belonged to Eritrea, the TPLF refused to withdraw from the place occupied for 18 years.

“The president is waiting for this moment and the TPLF has underestimated his cunning and patience at his peril,” Gaim added.

Missiles fired at Eritrea

Supporters of Mr. Isaias insist that Eritrean troops did not enter Tigray, claiming that they only pursued the objective of regaining sovereign territory by taking control of Badme and its surroundings, without causing casualties.

Expressing a different point of view, Mr Paulos said: “Badme is back in Eritrean hands, but there has been no public announcement about it because it is not Isaias’ main concern. He keeps pushing to crush the TPLF.

“Abiy started out as a peacemaker and reformer, but then fell into the trap of revenge against the TPLF, which Isaias wanted.

Celebrations erupted at the Ethiopia-Eritrea border when it reopened in 2018

Mr Abiy says he tried to peacefully resolve differences with the TPLF, but was forced to act against it after seizing military bases in a night raid on November 3, convincing him that he wanted to overthrow his government.

Although Mr. Isaias rallied to his aid at the time, the Eritrean state media kept their audiences in the dark about the conflict, not even reporting on the missiles fired by the TPLF that landed on the outskirts. of the capital Asmara in early November, causing explosions heard by residents.

“Eritrean television is talking about bombs in Syria, but when the missiles landed in Asmara, it didn’t say anything,” said Dawit Fisehaye, a former Eritrean government official in exile.

In a tweetEritrea’s Information Minister Yemane Meskel said there was “no point in amplifying [the TPLF’s] acts of last resort, foreseeable, though inconsequential “.

‘Abducted refugees’

Internet access in Eritrea is limited and the country has no independent media or opposition parties – the fate of 11 politicians and 17 journalists detained almost 20 years ago remains unknown.

In addition, military conscription is compulsory while employment opportunities are limited, leading many people – especially young people – to flee the country. About 100,000 people had lived for years in UN camps in Tigray.

The UN refugee agency said it had received “an overwhelming number of credible reports” that refugees were killed, kidnapped and forcibly returned to the one-party state during the current conflict.

Although he did not say who was behind the kidnappings, a refugee told the BBC it was Eritrean soldiers who loaded them into trucks in the town of Adigrat and took them to the other side. from the border to the town of Adi Quala.

Eritrea has not commented on its alleged involvement, but has previously accused the UN agency of “smear campaigns” and of trying to depopulate the country.

Mr Dawit said he did not think the regime would ever reform.

“There has been no change in Eritrea so far because the leadership did not want it and the demise of the TPLF will not change that. Waiting for a reform is a dream, ”he added.