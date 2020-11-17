Tigray crisis in Ethiopia: UN says humanitarian situation is unfolding on a large scale

The two-week conflict in the Tigray region of northern Ethiopia is turning into a “large-scale humanitarian crisis,” the UN said.

To date, at least 27,000 people have fled to neighboring Sudan, and the UN says its teams are overwhelmed.

Fighting erupted after the Ethiopian government accused the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), which controls Tigray, of treason.

The TPLF considers the federal government to be illegitimate.

The conflict is also said to have killed hundreds of people, but getting information from Tigray is difficult because there is a virtual communication failure.

The UN fears that the number of people fleeing Ethiopia is only a fraction of those forced to leave their homes by the fighting, but for the moment, humanitarian agencies do not have access to the region du Tigray.

At least 4,000 people fleeing the Tigray region every day, according to the UN

Regional powers in Kenya and Uganda have called for negotiations to find a peaceful solution to the conflict.

The Ethiopian government has, however, ruled out sitting down for talks with the TPLF which it considers a “clique” intending to destroy the country’s constitutional order.

On Tuesday, Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said the military operation in Tigray was entering its “final phase”, adding that a three-day ultimatum given to armed groups in Tigray to surrender had expired.

What did the UN say?

The UN refugee agency, UNHCR, said “a large-scale humanitarian crisis is unfolding” and thousands of people are fleeing the ongoing fighting in the Tigray region.

The agency was “ready to provide assistance to Tigray when access and security permitted,” spokesman Babar Baloch told a press briefing in Geneva.

“There can be massive displacement inside Tigray and this is of course a concern and we are trying to prepare as best as possible,” said Jens Laerke, spokesperson for the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Affairs. humanitarian organizations (OCHA).

What else did Mr. Abiy say?

In a Facebook post, he thanked TPLF fighters who took advantage of the three-day deadline to switch sides, but he did not give the number of those who did.

He said his government “is ready to welcome and reintegrate our Ethiopian compatriots fleeing to neighboring countries”.

Mr. Abiy also led the Ethiopians in a moment to thank the federal troops participating in Operation Tigray.

How serious is the violence?

Hundreds of people have reportedly died in Ethiopia since the fighting began, and there are reports of a massacre of civilians this week.

Human rights group Amnesty International said it has confirmed that “dozens, and possibly hundreds, of people have been stabbed or hacked to death” in the town of Mai-Kadra (May Cadera) Monday last week.

Prime Minister Abiy accused forces loyal to the Tigray leadership of carrying out the massacres, while the TPLF denied any involvement. Ethiopia’s human rights commission said it would send a team to investigate.

Why are the government and the TPLF fighting?

The TPLF dominated Ethiopia’s military and political life for decades before Mr. Abiy took office in 2018 and pushed through major reforms.

Last year, Mr. Abiy dissolved the ruling coalition, made up of several ethnic-based regional parties, and merged them into a single national party, which the TPLF refused to join.

The feud escalated in September, when Tigray held a regional election, defying a nationwide ban on all polls imposed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Mr. Abiy responded by calling the vote illegal.

The Tigray administration sees Mr. Abiy’s reforms as an attempt to empower his central government and weaken regional states.

He also deplores what he calls the Prime Minister’s “unprincipled” friendship with Eritrean President Isaias Afwerki.

Mr. Abiy won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2019 for his efforts to restore peace with Eritrea.

The Prime Minister believes that TPLF officials are undermining his authority.

Mr. Abiy ordered the military operation against the TPLF after saying its fighters had crossed “the last red line”.

He accused them of attacking a military camp hosting federal troops on November 4, calling the action “treason”. The TPLF denied attacking the camp.