Tigray crisis in Ethiopia: UN calls for protection of civilians

The conflict has so far killed hundreds and displaced thousands

The UN has urged the Ethiopian authorities to ensure the protection of civilians as the army plans to attack the capital of the northern region of Tigray.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has announced a 72-hour deadline for the surrender of fighters in the region.

The army warned the 500,000 residents of Mekelle that the soldiers would “surround” the city and attack it.

The Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), which controls the mountainous region, has pledged to keep fighting.

The conflict has reportedly killed hundreds and displaced thousands of people in recent weeks. The UN has warned it could trigger a humanitarian crisis.

The authorities must ensure the safety of aid workers and civilians, Catherine Sozi, the UN humanitarian coordinator for Ethiopia, told Reuters news agency.

Meanwhile, Human Rights Watch executive director Kenneth Roth said “Ethiopia has a duty to avoid all harm even those who remain in Mekelle, and not just to threaten that” there will be no harm. no pity “.

An Ethiopian army spokesman on Sunday told townspeople to “run away” before an offensive in the town began.

What else is going on?

The Ethiopian government has accused TPLF forces of destroying infrastructure, including the airport in the former tourist town of Axum, reports state-affiliated news site Fana.

He shared footage of a cleared runway, accusing fighters of damaging the region’s economy.

The TPLF did not comment on the accusations, but its leader Debretsion Gebremichael told Reuters news agency on Sunday that his forces had succeeded in stopping the advance of federal troops.

“They [are] sending waves after waves but in vain, ”he said.

What is the government planning?

The government said its troops took control of some key cities last week. However, the information is difficult to confirm and the claims cannot be independently verified as telephone and internet connections have been down since the start of the conflict.

In a statement to TPLF leaders on Sunday, Mr. Abiy said: “Your journey of destruction is drawing to a close, and we urge you to surrender peacefully within the next 72 hours, recognizing that you are at a point of no back. Take this last opportunity. “

Mr. Abiy said TPLF forces should “surrender peacefully” and the people of Mekelle should support government forces “to bring this treacherous group to justice”.

How are other countries reacting?

The UAE, an influential ally of the Ethiopian government, has said it is concerned about the conflict and is making contacts across Africa and the world to try to end it.

And on Friday, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, in his capacity as President of the African Union, announced the appointment of three former presidents to negotiate talks to end the conflict.

But Ethiopia rejected the offer because it sees the operation as an internal “law enforcement” mission.

“We are not negotiating with the criminals … We are bringing them to justice, not at the negotiating table,” Mamo Mihretu, a senior assistant to Mr Abiy, told the BBC.

“Our African brothers and sisters would play a bigger role if they pressured the TPLF to surrender and for that, you know, no one needs to go to Tigray or Mekelle to make them understand this. point.”

Mr Mamo said the former leaders of Mozambique, Liberia and South Africa – who are due to arrive in the country in the next few days – could not travel to Tigray due to the ongoing military operation.

Transport services have been severely hampered since the fighting broke out.

Mamo said the government was doing “everything possible” to allow United Nations agencies to provide assistance to the people of Tigray.

What is it about?

The conflict is rooted in long-standing tensions between the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), the powerful regional party, and the central Ethiopian government.

When Mr. Abiy postponed a national election due to the coronavirus in June, tensions escalated. The TPLF considers the central government to be illegitimate, arguing that Mr. Abiy no longer has a mandate.

On November 4, the Ethiopian prime minister announced an operation against the TPLF, accusing its forces of attacking the army’s northern command headquarters in Mekelle.

The TPLF rejected the requests.

Its fighters, mostly from a paramilitary unit and a well-trained local militia, are said to number 250,000.

How serious is the situation?

Aid agencies do not have access to the conflict zone, but fear that thousands of civilians have been killed since fighting broke out in early November.

At least 33,000 refugees have already entered Sudan. The UN refugee agency has said it is preparing to welcome up to 200,000 people over the next six months if the fighting continues.

On Friday, the TPLF was accused of firing rockets at the town of Bahir Dar in the neighboring Amhara region. The Amhara government said there were no injuries or damage.

But the incident reported to Amhara, who has a long-standing border dispute with Tigray, raised fears that the conflict could be extended into a larger war after regional forces were sent to support Federal troops.

Meanwhile, the UN has raised concerns about the influx of refugees into Sudan, which it says could destabilize a country that already supports around a million displaced people from other African countries.

Many of the refugees arriving in Sudan are believed to be children. Aid agencies say an immediate ceasefire would allow them to help thousands of civilians still trapped inside Ethiopia.

Aid agencies are appealing for $ 50million (£ 38million) for food and shelter for the new arrivals.

Five things about Tigray:

1. The kingdom of Axum was centered in the region. Described as one of the greatest civilizations of the ancient world, it was once the most powerful state between the Roman and Persian empires.

Aksum is believed to have been the home of the Biblical Queen of Sheba

2. The ruins of the city of Aksum are a United Nations World Heritage Site. The site, dating between the 1st and 13th centuries AD, features obelisks, castles, royal tombs and a church which some say houses the Ark of the Covenant.

3. Most of the inhabitants of Tigray are Ethiopian Orthodox Christians. The region’s Christian roots date back 1,600 years.

4. The main language of the region is Tigrinya, a Semitic dialect with at least seven million speakers around the world.

5. Sesame is an important cash crop, exported to the United States, China and other countries.