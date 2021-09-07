Tigray crisis in Ethiopia: TPLF says 150 people have died of hunger

About 5.2 million people in Tigray need help, UN officials say

About 150 people have died of starvation in Ethiopia’s war-stricken Tigray region in August, the Tigray Popular Liberation Front (TPLF) said.

These are the first hunger-related deaths the TPLF has reported since its fighters recaptured most of the region from federal forces in June.

There is no independent confirmation of his statement.

The UN had previously said that around 400,000 people were already living in conditions bordering on famine in Tigray.

The government did not respond to the TPLF press release.

About 5.2 million people – 90% of Tigray’s population – were in urgent need of help “to avert the world’s worst famine in decades,” the UN said last week.

The TPLF and Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed were once allies in the government, but fell out over its political reforms, sparking the war that has left thousands dead and millions displaced since November.

The TPLF took over most of the region, including the capital, Mekelle, in June after losing control at the start of the war.

The TPLF claims to be the legitimate government of Tigray, having won regional elections in 2020. The Ethiopian government denounced the poll as illegal. He considers the TPLF to be a terrorist organization.

Die “before our eyes”

In a statement released on Monday, the TPLF said there was a “complete depletion of food stocks” in Tigray.

People living in camps after being displaced by the conflict were receiving “no assistance” and host communities lacked food, he said.

The TPLF said the 150 deaths were recorded in central, southern and eastern areas of Tigray, as well as camps in the town of Shire – the birthplace of group leader Debretsion Gebremichael.

“A million people are at risk of fatal famine if they are prohibited from receiving life-saving aid in the coming days,” he added.

In an interview with BBC Tigrinya, TPLF agriculture chief Atinkut Mezgebo said people were dying “in front of our eyes”.

“In villages and towns there is a shortage of food and medicine, and the crisis could be more serious than we know,” he said.

Dr Atinkut said women and children are the main victims of hunger.

“People used to share what they had, but now they have nothing to eat,” he added.

It is difficult to confirm the details of what is happening in Tigray as telephone and Internet communications have been cut.

The BBC has called on the federal government to respond to the TPLF statement but has so far received no response. Corn in a press release Monday, the Foreign Ministry said the TPLF had exacerbated humanitarian problems by invading neighboring areas and looting aid supplies.

Last week, the acting UN humanitarian coordinator for Ethiopia, Grant Leaity, called on the Ethiopian government to allow unhindered entry of aid into Tigray.

On Sunday, the World Food Program said more than 100 trucks of its aid had reached Mekelle for the first time in a fortnight.

In the past, the government has denied blocking aid, but has expressed concerns about security.

On Saturday, he announced that 500 trucks carrying supplies had entered the area, 152 of which arrived in the past two days.

