Tigray crisis in Ethiopia: the army launches an offensive on all fronts – rebels

The Tigray War caused massive destruction and displaced nearly two million people

The Ethiopian army has launched coordinated attacks on all fronts against forces in the northern Tigray region, rebels say.

They said the government was using artillery, tanks, jets and drones in an attempt to “re-invade” the area.

A high-ranking rebel source said Tigray’s forces were holding on.

The Ethiopian government has not confirmed any combat and a communication failure makes independent verification impossible.

A senior official of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Tigray (TPLF), Getachew Reda, said the government offensive launched last week was now in full swing.

When asked if a ground offensive has been launched, Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s spokesperson Billene Seyoum said the government has a responsibility to protect its citizens across the country from acts of terrorism, but did not give more details.

The 11-month-long conflict has sparked a humanitarian crisis, with the United Nations warning that approximately 400,000 people were living in conditions bordering on famine in Tigray in July.

Another two million people have been forced to flee their homes.

The Ethiopian military took control of most of Tigray in November 2020, after TPLF forces seized a military base.

In June 2021, the rebels recaptured Tigray in a surprise attack, then moved to parts of neighboring regions like Amhara.

Mr Getachew said the current offensive was taking place in towns in the Amhara region and also involved regional Amharan forces fighting alongside the military.

The statement from Tigray forces indicates that “hundreds of thousands of regular and irregular fighters” have been deployed in the current assault.

The TPLF, which dominated the Ethiopian government, fell out with Mr Abiy over a series of reforms it has introduced since becoming prime minister in 2018.

The government has since branded the TPLF group as a terrorist organization – a label it rejects, claiming it is the legitimate government of Tigray.

The story continues

Learn more about the Tigray crisis: