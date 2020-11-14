Tigray crisis in Ethiopia: rockets hit the outskirts of the Eritrean capital

Rockets were fired from Ethiopia’s troubled Tigray region across the border into Eritrea’s capital, local media and diplomats said.

Explosions were heard in Asmara when several rockets landed on the outskirts of the city, but no injuries were immediately reported.

Tigray’s ruling party, which is locked in a dispute with the Ethiopian federal government, had threatened an attack.

Party forces earlier fired rockets at another part of Ethiopia.

The Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) said it had targeted two sites in the Amhara region on Friday and warned of further strikes.

Tension between the TPLF and the federal government has escalated over the past month.

Eritrea fought a bloody war with Ethiopia two decades ago, with final peace not being agreed until 2018.

The fighting on the Tigray has also affected Sudan, with at least 17,000 civilians crossing the Ethiopian border, according to the UN.

What happened in Eritrea?

On Saturday evening, residents of Asmara said they heard loud explosions.

“Reports we are receiving indicate that several of the rockets hit near the airport,” an unnamed diplomat told AFP news agency.

Semi-official of Eritrea Tesfa News website tweeted that two rockets fired from TPLF-held territory in Tigray missed the airport and landed on the outskirts of town.

A TPLF spokesperson had previously threatened to launch missiles at Eritrea, accusing its forces of entering Ethiopia to support federal forces there.

The Eritrean government has denied any role in the conflict, but BBC regional editor for Africa Will Ross said reports of fighting along the border and soldiers being treated in Eritrean hospitals suggest that the opposite is true.

What do we know about Amhara’s attacks?

The Ethiopian government’s emergency task force said rockets were fired at the towns of Bahir Dar and Gondar in Amhara state on Friday evening.

One rocket hit Gondar airport and partially damaged it, while a second fired simultaneously landed just outside Bahir Dar airport, an official told Reuters news agency.

Details of the casualties were not immediately clear. Both airports are used by military and civilian aircraft.

Amhara’s forces fought alongside their federal counterparts against Tigray fighters.

The TPLF said the rocket attacks were in retaliation for recent airstrikes carried out by Mr. Abiy’s forces.

“As long as the attacks against the residents of Tigray do not cease, the attacks will intensify,” spokesman Getachew Reda said in a Facebook post. Speaking later on Tigray TV, the spokesperson warned of further strikes.

Ethiopia’s prime minister predicted a quick military victory in Tigray, but he may have underestimated his enemy, says our regional editor.

The Tigrayan troops are experienced and know the mountainous terrain well, he said. There are fears that a protracted regional conflict will have dire consequences for civilians in Ethiopia and the wider Horn of Africa.

How serious is the violence?

Hundreds of people have died in Ethiopia since the fighting began, and there are reports of a massacre of civilians this week.

Human rights group Amnesty International said it has confirmed that “dozens, and possibly hundreds, of people have been stabbed or hacked to death” in the town of Mai-Kadra (May Cadera) Monday.

He said he saw and “digitally verified gruesome photographs and videos of bodies strewn across the city or carried on stretchers.”

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed accused forces loyal to the Tigray leadership of carrying out the massacres, while the TPLF denied any involvement. Ethiopia’s human rights commission said it would send a team to investigate.

How is life in Tigray?

By Hana Zeratsyon, BBC Tigrinya

Communication is difficult at the moment because internet and mobile phone services have been cut.

There are already reports of a shortage of flour and fuel – and, worst of all, water, which was already rationed.

In Mekelle, which has a population of between 400,000 and 500,000, households received running water once a week, but the supply stopped.

Previously, families would buy water from vendors, but with phones disconnected, they can no longer call to place orders.

On Thursday, it was reported that a power generation dam was damaged in an airstrike, cutting off electricity supply to the region.

I am concerned for the safety of my family, especially my 11 year old brother who has cerebral palsy and epilepsy.

I am extremely worried about whether he will receive his medication.

Since he cannot speak, I saw him during video calls but it is no longer possible.

Why are the government and the TPLF fighting?

The TPLF dominated Ethiopia’s military and political life for decades before Mr. Abiy took office in 2018 and pushed through major reforms.

Last year, Mr. Abiy dissolved the ruling coalition, made up of several ethnic-based regional parties, and merged them into a single national party, which the TPLF refused to join.

The feud escalated in September, when Tigray held a regional election, defying a nationwide ban on all polls imposed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Mr. Abiy responded by calling the vote illegal.

The Tigray administration sees Mr. Abiy’s reforms as an attempt to empower his central government and weaken regional states.

He also deplores what he calls the Prime Minister’s “unprincipled” friendship with Eritrean President Isaias Afwerki.

Mr. Abiy won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2019 for his efforts to restore peace with Eritrea.

The Prime Minister believes that TPLF officials are undermining his authority.

Mr. Abiy ordered the military operation against the TPLF after saying its fighters had crossed “the last red line”. He accused them of attacking a military camp hosting federal troops on November 4, calling the action “treason”. The TPLF denied attacking the camp.