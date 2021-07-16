Tigray crisis in Ethiopia: fleeing for fear of a new ethnic conflict

Refugees silhouettes

Almost every night a handful of young men cross the well-guarded border, swim across a fast-flowing brown river, and trudge into Sudan to escape what they say is a sudden upsurge in ethnic violence in the extreme. western Ethiopia’s Tigray region.

This fertile area, still held by soldiers and militias loyal to the Ethiopian federal government, is now seen as the next likely target for rebel fighters in Tigray, as they seek to tighten their control over the region and secure a road to potentially crucial supply to neighboring Sudan.

The conflict in Tigray is now showing dangerous signs of transforming into a more widespread ethnic conflict that could engulf other parts of Ethiopia.

“They gave us two days to leave, otherwise we would be killed,” said an 18-year-old Tigrayan, who had just crossed the river with three schoolmates and asked for his identity to be hidden to protect his still living relatives. inside. Ethiopia.

He accused soldiers from the neighboring Amhara region – who currently control the key border town of Humera – of targeting Tigrayan men of fighting age.

The Sittet River marks the border between Ethiopia and Sudan

Numerous reports indicate that Amhara conscripts and volunteers are now in a hurry to reinforce the area, along with other militia forces from different parts of the country, including Oromia and Sidama.

“The Amhara militias are going door to door. If they know you are Tigrayan, they kill you or arrest you. We feel bad because this is our country. the isolated Sudanese border town of Hamdayet, just across the border with Humera.

The BBC spoke to eight people who had left Humera in recent days and told similar stories of ethnic cleansing. But with the phone lines inside Tigray cut off, it has been difficult to seek independent confirmation.

The Ethiopian government has meanwhile indicated that it could end its unilateral ceasefire in Tigray, accusing “provocations” by rebel forces, and seems to be mobilizing more troops in different regions.

Warnings of impending battle

Surrounded by muddy fields and now shaken every night by spectacular summer storms, Hamdayet has become a transit point for thousands of Tigrayan refugees – and almost certainly for rebel fighters too – who enter and leave the city, sometimes passing through the city. ‘Neighboring Eritrea.

The flow of refugees has slowed in recent months. It started last November, when the conflict in Tigray first erupted between forces loyal to the regional government and the Ethiopian federal state.

“War is inevitable – it’s ethnic cleansing” ”, Source: Tewodros Tefera, Source Description: Doctor, Image:

Some 50,000 refugees are currently sheltering in Sudanese camps near the border, often in difficult conditions as the rainy season sets in and their makeshift tents are regularly broken by high winds. The United Nations refugee agency is increasingly criticized over the humanitarian situation in the camps.

Multiple security and intelligence sources in the region told the BBC that the upsurge in ethnic violence inside Tigray – particularly in and around Humera – was a sign that a major battle could be imminent . After its recent spectacular successes further south and east, rebel Tigray defense forces are expected to attempt to capture all of western Tigray before the rains cut off access.

But the city sits on disputed territory, long claimed by the Amharas, who took control of the region shortly after the start of the Tigray conflict. The concern is that an escalation of the conflict here will further fuel ethnic tensions in Ethiopia and could also fuel instability in Sudan and Eritrea.

“It will continue – the war – for sure. The Amhara and the Tigrayans were once brother and sister. But we are not giving up our land so blood[shed] will continue, ”said a bank worker and mother of two, who recently arrived in Hamdayet and asked that her name not be disclosed.

“War is inevitable. There is a new wave of mass arrests [by Amhara militia]. It is ethnic cleansing. The forced eviction of Tigrayans from western Tigray is becoming intense right now, ”said Tewodros Tefera, a surgeon who crossed the border into Sudan at the end of last year, and now runs a small clinic in service to thousands of refugees and locals in Hamdayet.

Like many Tigrayan refugees, Dr Tewodros now seems attached to the idea of ​​a complete break with Ethiopia – complete independence for Tigray.

“I don’t think about being Ethiopian anymore. I don’t want to be in the same category as those people who raped my sisters, who were killed by my siblings. So the idea of [holding] the same passport is missing, ”he said.

