Tigray crisis in Ethiopia: fears of a march towards guerrillas

The Tigray regional government has a powerful force

After being in power in the Tigray region of northern Ethiopia for nearly three decades, the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) may prepare to return to the mountains to launch a guerrilla war against the federal government .

But the Ethiopian military believes it can prevent this from happening thanks to the offensive it launched on November 4 to oust the TPLF and arrest more than 70 of its leaders and military officers.

They include veterans of the 17-year-old guerrillas that led the TPLF to take power in the federal capital, Addis Ababa, in 1991 and who then controlled the country’s military and intelligence services until the prime minister Abiy Ahmed purged them when he took office in 2018. He accused them of being repressive and corrupt – charges they deny.

After retreating to their strongholds in Tigray while Mr. Abiy established his control over the rest of Ethiopia, earlier this month, they took control of a key federal military base – which is part of the North – located near the capital of Tigray, Mekelle, apparently not much. resistance.

‘Ready to die’

The International Crisis Group (ICG), a non-governmental organization that focuses on conflict prevention, described it as the largest regional military command in the federal army.

The mountainous landscape of Tigray makes it conducive to guerrilla warfare

The TPLF has seized an array of weapons, including rockets and missiles, although the Ethiopian military still has considerable air power, including combat aircraft and combat helicopters.

Their operation came after Mr Abiy’s government decided to redirect funding to Tigray leaders, accusing them of holding an “illegal” election for the regional legislature in September, rather than complying with a federal decision to postpone all polls due to the coronavirus.

TPLF officials say they took parts of the Northern Command because they believed federal intervention was imminent. Mr. Abiy responded by accusing the TPLF of crossing the “last red line” and ordering airstrikes and the deployment of troops in Tigray.

Twenty-two days after the start of the conflict, Mr. Abiy says the army is now launching the “final phase” of its operation in Tigray to take control of Mekelle, which will be completed in the “next few days”.

But TPLF chief Debretsion Gebremichael was provocative, telling AFP earlier in the week: “We are people of principle and ready to die to defend our right to govern our region.”

Which side has the most fighters?

ICG Ethiopia analyst William Davison said the TPLF could perhaps call in more than 200,000 fighters – from militias in villages to regional government special forces.

“Due to the change in political dynamics over the past two years, there has been significant recruiting and training in Tigray,” he told the BBC.

Amhara militiamen fought alongside the Ethiopian army in Tigray

The ICG does not give an estimate of the strength of the Ethiopian army, but Reuters news agency quotes security data group Janes as saying it has around 140,000 active members, most of them in the military.

If these estimates are correct, the Ethiopian military may have fewer troops than the TPLF, but it can increase its strength by calling on special forces from other regional governments – Ethiopian law allows each of them to have these paramilitary units to ensure security within their country. territory.

Significantly, special forces from the Amhara regional government – which has a long-standing land dispute with Tigray – helped federal troops secure territory in western Tigray when the conflict began.

“In the west, joint federal and Amhara control may be more established because these forces outnumbered and overpowered local Tigray forces,” Davison said.

“There are also flatter areas to the west, which gives more advantages to a conventional army,” he said, adding that it did not look like the terrain in the “heart” of Tigray, around. towns to the east, like Mekelle, where it was hilly. and mountainous, which makes it more conducive to guerrilla warfare.

Tigray “ blocked ”

Arhe Hamednaca, who took part in guerrilla wars against previous Ethiopian governments and became a member of parliament in Sweden, said the offensive in the west was also aimed at securing the border with Sudan.

He said it was vital – to prevent the TPLF from setting up bases there as it had done when it fought the Marxist regime of Mengistu Haile Mariam 29 years ago.

“The only way for the TPLF to escape and get supplies is through Sudan,” he said.

Map of the Tigray region

Moreover, there is also no outlet to the Red Sea through Eritrea, as was the case in the 1980s, when Eritrean forces were allied with the TPLF against Mengistu.

Prime Minister Abiy has become a staunch ally of Eritrean President Isaias Afwerki, who waged a bitter border war with Ethiopia while under the control of the TPLF.

“Times have changed. The TPLF supply routes do not run, and to the north lies the Eritrea of ​​President Isaias Afwerki, his main enemy,” said Samuel Ghebhrehiwet, BBC Tigrinya editor-in-chief.

Several sources in Eritrea told the BBC that Ethiopian troops had crossed the border to regroup and treat their wounded in military hospitals – although both governments deny Eritrean involvement in the conflict in Tigray.

“Tigray is blocked. The TPLF cannot support conventional warfare,” Davison said.

But that doesn’t necessarily mean that federal forces will get the quick victory they hope for.

Mr. Arhe notes that there are many examples of guerrillas attacking better armed adversaries.

“The Americans had all kinds of drones and fighter jets in Afghanistan, but the Taliban survived,” he said.

“Yemen’s Houthi rebels have survived the arms superiority of the UAE and Saudi Arabia.”

Mr Davison said that as the Federal troops advanced towards Mekelle, it was unclear how many towns they had actually taken control on the way and how many they had just passed through.

Who will the Tigrayans return?

Either way, many Tigrayan fighters could eventually retreat to surrounding villages and mountains to prepare for a guerrilla war that could receive significant public support, he added.

“Although federal officials claim the contrary, many Tigrayans appear to oppose the intervention because they believe it is about removing a legitimately elected regional government,” Davison said.

There has been a rise in Tigrayan nationalism in recent years

Moreover, they generally support the federal system that the TPLF helped set up after coming to power in Addis Ababa in 1991, as the best way to protect their political, linguistic and cultural rights, he added. .

In contrast, the TPLF accuses Mr. Abiy of trying to establish a more unitary type of government.

The BBC editor-in-chief in Tigrinya says that while a surge in Tigrayan nationalism could work in favor of the TPLF, the possibility that many people will instead support the federal government cannot be ruled out.

“During the armed struggle [against Mengistu], the inhabitants of Tigray were entirely behind the combatants. But in the nearly three decades that the TPLF has been in power, many Tigrayans have opposed the leadership due to systemic corruption and oppression, ”Samuel said.

He believes that the outcome of the Battle of Mekelle will determine whether or not the TPLF can wage a guerrilla war, but even if the Ethiopian military gains the upper hand, he does not envision an end to the conflict without proper negotiations between the various parties. parts.