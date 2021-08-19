Tigray crisis: Ethiopian teens become pawns in propaganda war

a blurry photo of a teenager in the distance

Fog of war is a term commonly used to describe confusion on the battlefield, but as far as Ethiopia is concerned, it could equally well apply to the bitter information warfare surrounding escalating conflict. between the Tigrayan rebels and government forces.

When the BBC was recently offered an interview with teenagers who were allegedly caught fighting for the rebels, we cautiously agreed.

“I was playing football with friends when I was forcibly recruited by Tigray fighters to join their ranks,” a 17-year-old from Afar, a state bordering Tigray, told us over the phone.

The conflict began in Tigray, northern Ethiopia, in November, but has since spread to neighboring Afar and Amhara regions, where TPLF rebels recently captured Lalibela, a town famous for its rock-carved churches.

“I was forcibly taken to the war front,” said another teenager, who told us he was in 10th grade at the Tigray school. “My family couldn’t say anything because they feared for her life.”

A 19-year-old woman said: “We have not received any military training. They took us to Afar. They threatened to kill our family if we did not join the fight.

The teenagers told us that about 50 teenagers, boys and girls, were gathered near the capital of Tigray, Mekelle, and forced to fight, before being captured by the regional forces of Afar, allies of the federal government.

Some of the teens were paraded on local television

The first sign that something was wrong was when the Afar authorities, who offered the interviews to us, insisted that we conduct them in Amharic – Ethiopia’s lingua franca – and not their mother tongue, the tigrinya.

Then, when we listened intently to the tapes, our suspicions were confirmed – sometimes we could hear the spokesperson for the regional authority telling the teens what to say.

Similar interviews were broadcast on local Ethiopian television channels, with teenagers slowly parading past the cameras, looking like bored high school students, some with injuries apparently sustained in the fighting.

“Catalog of Horrors”

The Tigray conflict began in November after months of feuds between Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and the Popular Front for the Liberation of Tigray (TPLF), once the dominant party in the federal government, over the prime minister’s reform program.

Eritrean troops also entered the conflict alongside Mr. Abiy.

The Prime Minister accuses the TPLF of becoming a terrorist organization, while insisting that it is the legitimate government in his home region of Tigray.

The Ethiopian government has accused Tigrayan fighters of using child soldiers since they recaptured Mekelle in June, eight months after government troops took control of it.

The New York Times ran an article about this key turning point in the war, including photos of Tigrayan fighters, some of whom appeared to be minors.

The newspaper describes them as “very motivated young recruits” inspired by the “catalog of horrors that have defined war – massacres, ethnic cleansing and large-scale sexual violence”.

Since then, Prime Minister Abiy and his army of social media supporters have accused the Tigrayan rebels of forcibly recruiting child soldiers, drugging them and pushing them to the front lines.

TPLF spokesman Getachew Reda denied that teenagers were forced to join the group’s ranks.

“If there is a problem with the teenagers – 17, 18, 19, although 18 is the legal age to enlist in the military – it is children whose parents have suffered untold suffering by the Eritreans, by Abiy forces, by Amharic expansionists, “he told the BBC.

“We don’t have to force people. We have hundreds of thousands of people lined up to fight.”

Government officials and rights groups also accused Tigrayan fighters of committing atrocities, including the killing of hundreds of people from the Amhara ethnic group in western Tigray at the start of the conflict.

Amhara militias have taken control of parts of western Tigray

Earlier this month, a heavy artillery attack was reported on a health center in Afar.

Social media quickly caught on fire with claims that more than 100 people had been killed by Tigrayan fighters and the hashtag #AfarMassacre quickly started to become a trend.

The BBC spoke with a doctor at the local hospital, who said 12 people brought there died of their injuries, but no one was able to give us an official death toll at the scene.

The rebels denied the attack and said they would welcome an investigation.

Troubled war

Grievances and counterclaims regarding every turn of the war are exchanged throughout the day on Twitter and Facebook – from the government, the TPLF and their respective partisan armies in Ethiopia and the Diaspora.

With telephone and internet lines cut across Tigray for almost two months now, it is almost impossible to get information from the area.

The federal government says lines of communication will not be restored until the rebels agree to a ceasefire.

Tigrayan fighters say they will not agree to a ceasefire until the blockade is lifted and all enemy forces leave the area.

“The federal government intends to control information and the Tigrayan leadership is in no way opposed to the use of propaganda,” said Will Davison, Ethiopia senior analyst at the International Crisis Group think tank .

“In addition, the Ethiopian media and civil society are relatively weak when it comes to exposing who does what. So there is a cocktail of factors contributing to the darkness of this war.

Thousands of Tigrayans have joined the fight against the federal government

Delivering aid to Tigray – where experts say hundreds of thousands of people face catastrophic levels of hunger – has been another key information battleground.

When the Tekeze Bridge blew up on July 1, wiping out a key aid route in the region and one of the few ways to reach western Tigray, the federal government blamed the TPLF.

But Mr. Davison says that argument does not hold water.

“The Tigrayan forces were on the offensive after the federal retreat, they wanted to reconquer western Tigray and regain access to aid, trade and vital services. Why would they destroy a critical river crossing? he asks.

“Amhara and the Federal forces, however, were trying to cut off Tigray after retreating, and they wanted to hang on to western Tigray, so they had every reason to destroy the bridge.”

Thousands of people have been killed since the start of the war and millions more have been displaced. Both sides have been accused of human rights violations.

Following the recent gains of the TPLF, Mr. Abiy called on “all Ethiopians of able age” to join the fight against the rebels.

Political dialogue seems far away. The information wars show no signs of slowing down either.

