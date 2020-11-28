Tigray crisis: Ethiopian soldiers accused of having blocked the border with Sudan

Refugees who fled the Tigray region of northern Ethiopia amid heavy fighting

The number of refugees fleeing Ethiopia’s northern Tigray region – where federal and regional forces are engaged in fighting – has declined dramatically following the deployment of troops to the border with Sudan.

The BBC spotted the soldiers for the first time on Wednesday at the Hamdayet border crossing point and heard testimonies from refugees who say their relatives are being prevented from leaving Ethiopia.

“I arrived yesterday morning and wanted to go home to bring my family back here,” said a man who did not want to be identified. Speaking on the banks of the Sittet River in Hamdayet, he told the BBC he was unable to return to Tigray to pick up his relatives because “there are soldiers at the border and those who had passed before me were asked not to return “.

The Ethiopian government has not responded to repeated requests from the BBC for comment on the accusation.

Across the river that straddles the border, a dozen soldiers stand at intervals on the tops of the hills looking towards Tigray. Boats parked on both sides of what is usually a busy crossing point are largely unused.

Ethiopian soldiers have been deployed to the border with Sudan

Dozens of refugees gathered to observe the newly deployed federal soldiers on the Ethiopian side of the border. Others – refugees and Sudanese – went down to the river to fetch water or wash. A group of children swam and played in the water.

But the mystery lies in the land beyond this river. An information failure in Tigray has prevented separated families from communicating.

Human Rights Watch, citing refugees recently arrived in Sudan, reported that Ethiopian soldiers blocked civilians in Humera, about 20 km (12.5 miles) from the border, which it said resulted in “a massive number of refugees reaching Sudan “.

Data from the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) shows that the number of new refugees peaked around November 10, with more than 6,800 people entering Sudan in a single day. The average number of arrivals per day is 3,000, officials told the BBC. However, since Ethiopian troops were deployed along the border, that number has dropped to around 700 per day.

An 11-year-old girl was among those who arrived before the refugee movement was curtailed. She ran away on her own from her grandmother’s home, where she had heard gunshots – her grandmother was too old to run.

“I had to spend the night in the desert. I was scared. I had no clothes or money, ”she said. “After that I saw someone driving a tractor and begged him to drive me to the border.”

After crossing the Sittet River, she gave her father’s phone number. The father and daughter were reunited at Um Raquba refugee camp on Wednesday. His father, who walked around the camp holding his hand protectively, said he saw people being shot.

The Sittet River marks the border between Ethiopia and Sudan

Land carriers have cleared land for further construction in the camp, located about 70 km from the border. A new World Food Program tent was being set up when we arrived. Many refugees were also busy digging holes in the ground, erecting poles or covering makeshift structures with large mats to create new shelters.

In just three weeks, more than 43,000 refugees fled to Sudan, according to UNHCR. Aid agencies are struggling to keep pace with the increase. “Our humanitarian response is overwhelmed,” UNHCR said, adding: “Support is urgently needed.”

Map of the Tigray region

The Ethiopian government appears keen not only to prevent people from fleeing, but also to return any refugees to the country.

After meeting with African Union envoys on Friday, Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said in a statement that the government was ready to “receive, rehabilitate and resettle the citizens who fled by creating four camps established to rehabilitate returnees before. to resettle them in their country of origin.

What he meant by “rehabilitation” was not immediately clear.

The federal government has also said it will provide access to humanitarian aid to refugees and displaced people in the northern Tigray region. Before the launch of the offensive on November 4, the region was already hosting around 100,000 Eritrean refugees in four camps, according to UNHCR.

Last week, the organization said it had not heard from camp staff for five days. “We are very concerned,” UNHCR spokesman Babar Baloch said in a statement, while calling for unhindered access to the camps. “The rations have been provided until the end of November, so it is increasingly essential for aid workers to have access and distribute additional food before the refugees run out.”

Back in Sudan, the refugees remain in limbo. Some are waiting at the Hamdayet border post, hoping that their families will join them. Then they were able to board the almost daily convoys of trucks modified to carry passengers through the rugged terrain of eastern Sudan to the refugee camps.

But in the camps, many are also hoping the crisis will be resolved soon, which will allow them to resume normal lives – and children like the 11-year-old who were traveling alone could return to school or play with their friends.