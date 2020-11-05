Tigray crisis: Ethiopian Abiy Ahmed promises to continue military offensive

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed addressed the nation on Wednesday evening

Ethiopia’s prime minister has vowed to continue a military offensive in northern Tigray state, despite international calls for restraint.

Abiy Ahmed’s administration accused the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) of attacking the army.

The TPLF, which governs the state, said it could not “ignore the danger”.

Tensions between the party, which was once the country’s most powerful force, and the federal government have been escalating for months

He had previously accused federal authorities of conspiring to invade the region.

Who urged Ethiopia to show restraint?

Amid the drama of the US election on Wednesday, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo issued a statement calling for an end to all fighting.

“We are saddened by the tragic loss of human life and call for immediate action to restore peace and defuse tensions … The protection of the safety and security of civilians is essential,” he said in a statement.

What did the Ethiopian Prime Minister say?

In a televised address, Mr Abiy, who won the Nobel Peace Prize last year, said the military operation was a success and said it would continue.

He said the operation was launched in response to a deadly attack on a military camp. He did not say how many people were killed.

What do we know about the fights?

Details are scarce as the prime minister said information would be released once operations are completed.

He said Tuesday evening that he had ordered a military offensive, after a military base was taken over by forces loyal to the regional government and accused the TPLF of launching the attack.

The attack resulted in “many martyrs, injuries and property damage,” he said in a televised speech.

On Wednesday, the BBC spoke with eyewitnesses who confirmed that the Northern Command headquarters in the regional capital of Tigray, Mekelle, was under the control of Tigray special forces. It doesn’t seem to have changed.

The story continues

There are reports that the sound of gunfire could be heard early Wednesday morning, but since then calm has returned to the city.

Mekelle is calm and people continue their normal activities

Telephone lines, internet and electricity have all been cut and banks are closed, but people are on the streets, witnesses told the BBC.

There is also a high security presence of regional force members.

What does all this mean?

The TPLF was the strongest partner of the Ethiopian government coalition until 2018, when Mr. Abiy came to power following national protests by the Oromos ethnic group. Since then, the party’s power has diminished.

Mr. Abiy created a new ruling party, but the TPLF did not join him.

In September, the Tigrayan authorities carried out an election in defiance of a national postponement put in place following the coronavirus epidemic.

The federal government had qualified this election for the Parliament of Tigray as “illegal”.

Tigray region president Debrestion Gebremichael told reporters on Monday that the government was going to attack – alleging it was punishment for the organization of the election.

These Tigray special forces were pictured outside the Northern Command headquarters

Mr. Abiy then accused the TPLF of attacking a military base and sending the Ethiopian army.

The federal government has also declared a six-month state of emergency in Tigray state and the region’s airspace has been closed.