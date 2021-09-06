Tigray conflict in Ethiopia: thousands of people reportedly killed in clashes

The conflict between the army and the rebels in Tigray has been raging for 10 months (file photo)

Thousands of people have reportedly been killed in clashes in northern Ethiopia, as fighting between the army and rebels in Tigray continues.

The conflict has raged for 10 months, pushing hundreds of thousands of people into conditions of famine.

Rebel forces said Sunday they had killed 3,073 “enemy forces” and wounded 4,473.

It comes after the military said it killed more than 5,600 rebels, without specifying a timeline.

Senior Army General Bacha Debele said another 2,300 rebels were wounded and 2,000 captured. Correspondents say the figures may refer to recent battles.

It is difficult to verify the figures on either side due to a communication failure in the area.

The rebels said their numbers came from the Afar and Amhara regions bordering Tigray, adding that they had seized tanks and military weapons.

Berhane Gebrekristos, former Ethiopian ambassador to the United States and now a supporter of the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) rebel group, called the government’s claims “false and laughable”.

“Over the past five or six days, there have been major TPLF military offensives in both regions. In Afar and the Amhara region, they [the Ethiopian military] lost eight divisions, ”he said.

He accused the military of trying to provide “false information” to boost the morale of its troops.

Lieutenant-General Debele had previously accused the TPLF of trying to break up Ethiopia.

He said a rebel division attempted to take control of the town of Humera in Tigray, but was “completely wiped out”.

The war started last year, after months of feuds between the government of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and the leaders of the TPLF, the main political party in the Tigray region.

The prime minister sent troops to Tigray to overthrow the regional government after accusing the TPLF of seizing military camps.

The government has designated the TPLF as a terrorist group, although it says it is the legitimate government of Tigray.

Thousands of people are believed to have been killed and millions driven from their homes, some fleeing to Sudan.

Both sides have been accused of committing atrocities, including rape and massacres of civilians.

The extension of the war

By Kalkidan Yibeltal, BBC Ethiopia correspondent

After the TPLF unexpectedly recaptured Tigray from the army and its aligned forces in June, they managed to advance towards the neighboring regions of Amhara and Afar, indicating the expansion of the war.

Over the past two weeks, the army and its allies appear to have blocked the Tigrayan forces and even pushed them back and regained control of some strategic areas.

But key areas of Afar and Amhara, including the historic town of Lalibela with its rock-hewn churches, listed as Unesco World Heritage, remain under the control of the TPLF.

The UN on Friday accused the government of effectively blocking aid supplies to Tigray, warning millions of lives were at risk.

The UN estimates that 5.2 million people are in need of emergency aid if we are to avoid “the world’s worst famine in decades”. He had previously said that some 400,000 people were already living in conditions bordering on famine.

But on Saturday, the Ethiopian government said 500 aid trucks had entered the area, including 152 in the past two days. The number of security checkpoints has also been reduced, he said.

There has been no independent verification of this claim.

The UN had complained that not a single truck had reached Tigray since August 22, when 100 were needed per day.

