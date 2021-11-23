Tigray conflict in Ethiopia: Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed promises to take the lead

Earlier this month, tens of thousands of people traveled to Addis Ababa to support the government in the war against the Popular Front for the Liberation of Tigray.

Ethiopia’s prime minister has said he himself will go to the front line to confront the rebels in the country’s civil war, which has now lasted for more than a year.

His statement, posted on social media Monday evening, came amid reports that Tigrayan forces were closing in on the capital, Addis Ababa.

In crude language, using words like “sacrifice,” Mr. Abiy hinted that the country’s existence was at stake.

Civil war with rebels from the north led to a humanitarian crisis.

Thousands of people have died, millions have been driven from their homes, and hundreds of thousands face conditions of famine in the Tigray region.

“From tomorrow, I will mobilize at the front to lead the defense forces,” Abiy said.

“Those who want to be part of the Ethiopian children, who will be greeted by history, stand up today for your country. Let us meet at the front,” he added.

The announcement came as Tigray Peoples Liberation Front (TPLF) forces said they were advancing on at least four fronts, towards Addis Ababa.

The Ethiopian government has denied this. The tone of the Prime Minister’s speech was both defiant and, to some, desperate, reports Andrew Harding, BBC Africa correspondent.

The TPLF rejected Mr Abiy’s statement with his spokesman, Getachew Reda, saying that “our forces will not relax their inexorable advance towards the [Abiy’s] suffocate our people to the end “.

At the root of the conflict is a disagreement between Prime Minister Abiy and the TPLF, which dominated the entire country for almost 27 years, not just Tigray.

Mr Abiy came to power in 2018 and in a whirlwind of reforms, in which he liberalized politics and made peace with his longtime nemesis Eritrea, the TPLF was sidelined.

The simmering dispute between the TPLF and Mr. Abiy then escalated into war 12 months ago when Tigrayan forces were accused of attacking military bases to steal weapons and the federal government responded.

