Tigray conflict in Ethiopia: a unilateral ceasefire is declared

Over five million people in urgent need of food aid in region, UN says

The Ethiopian government has declared a ceasefire in its war-torn region of Tigray, as rebel fighters claim control of the regional capital Mekelle.

Locals have reported scenes of jubilation with thousands of people in the streets waving flags and setting off fireworks.

The Ethiopian government has not confirmed the loss of the city, nearly eight months after its forces ousted the Tigrayan rebels.

The conflict has plunged the region into a deep humanitarian crisis.

More than five million people are in urgent need of food aid, according to the United Nations, including 350,000 facing famine.

The Ethiopian government launched an offensive to topple the region’s ruling party, the Popular Front for the Liberation of Tigray (TPLF), last November.

The party had had massive fallout with Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed over political changes to the country’s ethnic federal system, although the TPLF’s capture of military bases in Tigray was the catalyst for the invasion.

All sides have been accused of committing massacres and human rights violations, while thousands of people have been killed.

Monday’s events followed reports of escalating fighting between the TPLF and government forces outside Mekelle. Getachew Reda, a spokesperson for the TPLF, later told Reuters news agency that the city was now under their control.

Two eyewitnesses told Reuters Tigrayan soldiers were seen in Mekelle, while an anonymous source told AFP news agency “everyone” from the caretaker government was gone, as the rebels moved closer. “from all sides”. “The region has no government,” the official said.

Residents told the BBC they were celebrating the departure of federal troops. A witness quoted by AFP reportedly said: “Everyone is out of their house. Everyone is excited and there is music in the streets. Everyone has put out their flags and music is playing.”

The Ethiopian government has yet to comment on reports that its troops have been withdrawn. But in a statement on state television, he said the ceasefire would “remain until the end of the agricultural season” to allow aid to reach those in need and to give relief. space to find a political solution.

The TPLF did not comment on the ceasefire.

UN Secretary General António Guterres said he had spoken to the Ethiopian prime minister and “hoped” that a ceasefire would take place. “It is essential that civilians are protected, that humanitarian aid reaches those in need and that a political solution is found,” he said in a statement.

The UK, US and Ireland have called for an emergency public meeting of the UN Security Council.

Celebrations and flags

By Vivienne Nunis, BBC Africa correspondent

In a day of rapid events, government officials reportedly fled Mekelle – and not necessarily peacefully.

United Nations Children’s Agency Unicef ​​issued a statement, condemning the Ethiopian national soldiers who they say entered their office and forcibly dismantled their satellite equipment.

Sources in Mekelle told the BBC people were celebrating in the streets, while social media posts appear to show Tigrayan rebel supporters marching with flags.

The TPLF called on the townspeople to stay calm and work with its forces.

Mr Abiy, the Nobel Peace Prize winner, said the conflict was over at the end of November, but the fighting continued.

Tens of thousands of people have sought refuge in neighboring Sudan.

The TPLF has since partnered with other groups in Tigray to form the Tigray Defense Forces.

Earlier this month, the UN described a famine situation in northern Ethiopia. He said the food situation had reached the level of a “disaster”, which he defined as famine and death affecting small groups of people spread over large areas.

The United Nations World Food Program (WFP), the Food and Agriculture Organization and the children’s agency Unicef ​​have all called for urgent action to address the crisis.

But the analysis was not approved by the Ethiopian government, which has denied that there is a famine in the country.