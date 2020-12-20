Tighter coronavirus restrictions in UK could last for some time, Health Minister suggests

(Reuters)

London: London and the south-east of England could remain under tighter coronavirus restrictions for some time, the British Minister of Health suggested on Sunday, saying the abandonment of plans to ease restrictions for Christmas was needed to stem a new, rapidly spreading strain.

Under fire for putting an effective lockdown on more than 16 million people days before Christmas, Matt Hancock said Saturday’s decision was made quickly after new evidence showed the new strain was responsible for the spiral of Covid cases.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Saturday tore up plans to allow three households to mingle indoors for five days during the holiday season, imposing new Level 4 limits similar to a recent nationwide lockdown in London and the south-eastern England.

Hancock has suggested that the stricter measures – which force around a third of England’s population to stay at home except for essential reasons such as work – could remain in place until vaccines are more widely available.

“We have a long way to go to fix this problem,” Hancock told Sky News.

“Basically we have to put this vaccine in place to keep people safe. Given how quickly this new variant is spreading, it will be very difficult to keep it under control until the vaccine is deployed.”

Keir Starmer, leader of the British opposition Labor Party, said while supporting the new measures, “Once again the Prime Minister waited until the eleventh hour to make this decision.

“The alarm bells have been ringing for weeks, but the Prime Minister chose to ignore them … He told the country to go ahead and have a merry little Christmas … and yet, three days he later tells millions of families to tear them up. plans, ”he told a press conference.

Ministers say the new strain, which has been identified in Denmark, the Netherlands and Australia, is up to 70% more transmissible than the original, but there is no evidence that it is more fatal or causes more serious illness.

Shortly after Johnson informed the nation of the changes, some in London headed to stations in the capital to try and travel to see relatives on Christmas, and there were crowd scenes – which Hancock called of “totally irresponsible”.

He also said the government had recognized that the economic impact of the new measures would be “serious” after the Confederation of British Industry called them “a real kick in the teeth” for many companies.

But speaking on the BBC, Hancock said a new nationwide lockdown was “not necessarily” inevitable to stem the rise in cases.

“One of the reasons we have introduced strict travel moves at level 4 … is to try to prevent this new variant from spreading,” he told the “Andrew Marr Show”.