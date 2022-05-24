Ties with US ‘partnership of trust’: PM Modi to Joe Biden | India News – Times of India

NEW DELHI: Describing India’s ties with the US as a “partnership of trust”, PM Modi on Tuesday said the two countries shared the same perspective about the Indo Pacific region and are working to safeguard their shared values ​​and common interests not only at the bilateral level but also with other like-minded countries.The remarks came at the PM’s meeting with President Joe Biden in Tokyo which saw the two leaders discussing what the latter termed as “Russia’s brutal and unjustified invasion” of Ukraine and the effect it has had on the entire world order. Issues related to food security and rising energy prices were also discussed.“Mr Prime Minister, there is so much that our countries can and will do together. I’m committed to make US-India partnership among the closest we have on earth,” Biden said.

There was a discussion on defense cooperation as well with focus on manufacturing in India. “In this context, Prime Minister invited the US industry to partner with India to manufacture in India under the ‘Make in India’ and ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ or self-reliant India programs which can be of mutual benefit to both countries,” said the government.

According to the white house readout, the two countries announced India’s joining the Combined Military Forces-Bahrain as an associate member. There was no mention of this in the Indian press release though.

Sources said during a closed session of the Quad-Summit in Tokyo, President Biden praised PM Modi for handing the Covid pandemic successfully in a democratic manner.