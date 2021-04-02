Three Ways the United States Can Promote Fairness to End the COVID-19 Pandemic Globally

Persistent inequity in COVID-19 vaccination means viral mutations are occurring and new variants are emerging that may be resistant to currently available vaccines. Credit: United Nations.

ABUJA, April 2 (IPS) – As richer Western countries continue to stockpile COVID-19 vaccines to the detriment of poorer countries, the light is on the horizon. On April 15, 2021, the United States will join the Global Vaccine Alliance (GAVI) and co-organize the launch the investment opportunity for COVAX’s anticipated market engagement.

The goal of the event is to raise more funds to ensure that at least 1.8 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines are available for 92 low-income countries. The United States recently donated $ 4 billion to COVAX and this new leadership role is highly commendable.

However, even if all commitments are met from the outset, only 20% of people in the poorest countries would be vaccinated. Additionally, it could take until the end of 2022 for this population to be vaccinated.

Persistent inequity in COVID-19 vaccination means viral mutations are occurring and new variants are emerging that may be resistant to currently available vaccines. Therefore, it is in the interest of every nation (rich and poor) that everyone, everywhere, has a fair chance of being vaccinated simultaneously.

Bill Gates alluded to this in his recent Notes on the doors: “The more the virus that causes COVID-19 is present in the world, the more opportunities it has to evolve and develop new ways of fighting our defenses against it. If we do not distribute the vaccine to all corners of the planet, we will have to live with the possibility that a much worse strain of the virus will emerge. “

Simply put, to end this pandemic we need to vaccinate everyone, everywhere.

As the launch of the COVAX investment pledge nears, here are three ways for the United States, in particular, to ensure more fairness to end the COVID-19 pandemic globally:

First, support pressure from the World Trade Organization for temporary waivers of COVID-19 vaccine patents so that vaccines can be made locally in Africa and other parts of Asia. Recently, the United States Chamber of Commerce opposite calls on the World Trade Organization to support a temporary waiver of intellectual property rights to speed up production of coronavirus vaccines in poor countries.

If this continues, it could take until late 2023 or even early 2024 to vaccinate all eligible people across Africa. President Joe Biden must intervene to authorize these waivers so that vaccine production can take place simultaneously in rich and poor countries.

Local vaccine production in African countries will also lead to reduced logistics costs and waiting times for transporting vaccines from the west to African countries. Egypt has entered a preclinical trial and would soon begin clinical trial of a vaccine locally.

Likewise, Johnson and Johnson Pharmaceuticals has pledged 400 million from their single-dose vaccine to the Africa Vaccine Acquisition Task Force. Most of the supplies would be manufactured locally by Aspen Pharma in South Africa. The United States should support more local production in African countries to speed up COVID-19 vaccination on the continent.

Second, block the flight of capital through corruption from poorer countries. Africa loses around $ 50 billion a year due to illicit financial flows. This theft represents a staggering 800 billion dollars stolen from 1970 to 2008. These funds are stolen by wire transfer.

Banks and other agencies are probably aware of the theft. The United States can work with banks and national anti-corruption agencies to prevent theft of funds. We don’t have to wait for funds to be stolen and then go through all forms of legal and regulatory bottlenecks to repatriate the funds.

For example, no one really knows how much Nigeria’s former military dictator General Abacha flew into the country. Twenty-three years after his death, the funds he stole are still being repatriated to the country.

The United States should also impose sanctions on banks, bank executives, politicians and officials who aid in these thefts. With $ 50 billion a year, Africa will not depend on richer Western nations to vaccinate its people. Indeed, at $ 10 per dose, $ 50 billion will buy 5 billion doses of the Johnson and Johnson Covid-19 vaccine – more than enough to vaccinate all Africans three times.

Third, ending the pandemic is not just about vaccines. Therapeutic products, personal protective equipment and other products are essential. Unfortunately, the United States stored them when the pandemic started in 2020. These signs must stop.

The African Union Medical Supplies Platform (AMSP) chaired by Zimbabwean billionaire Strive Masiyiwa has successfully created a platform to connect manufacturers with African countries, especially for pre-ordering COVID-19 products, including vaccines. AMSP is an innovative idea to make Africa self-sufficient in the response to COVID-19. This should be supported by the United States

All lives are created equal. The US government should strengthen its global health leadership by ensuring this launch of COVAX is an opportunity to demonstrate the sanctity of lives everywhere. It is the right thing to do to end this global pandemic for all.

Dr. Ifeanyi McWilliams Nsofor graduated from the Liverpool School of Tropical Medicine. He is Senior New Voices Fellow at the Aspen Institute and Senior Atlantic Fellow for Health Equity at George Washington University. Ifeanyi is the Director of Policy and Advocacy at Nigeria Health Watch.