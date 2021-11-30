World
Three students killed in US high school shooting: police – Times of India
WASHINGTON: Three students were killed and six others, including a teacher, were injured in a shooting at a rural high school on Tuesday Oxford, Michiganlocal police said.
A 15-year-old student was taken into custody and a handgun seized after the shooting in Oxford High Schoolthe Oakland County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.
“There was no resistance to the arrest, and the suspect asked for a lawyer and made no statement as to a motive,” the sheriff’s office said.
“It’s a very tragic situation,” Deputy Sheriff Michael McCabe told Fox News.
“We have a lot of unhappy parents,” he said.
Police said they received more than 100 911 emergency calls shortly after noon and the gunman fired 15 to 20 rounds in about five minutes with a semi-automatic handgun with more than one magazine.
The suspect was taken into custody within five minutes of the first 911 call, they said.
A 15-year-old student was taken into custody and a handgun seized after the shooting in Oxford High Schoolthe Oakland County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.
“There was no resistance to the arrest, and the suspect asked for a lawyer and made no statement as to a motive,” the sheriff’s office said.
“It’s a very tragic situation,” Deputy Sheriff Michael McCabe told Fox News.
“We have a lot of unhappy parents,” he said.
Police said they received more than 100 911 emergency calls shortly after noon and the gunman fired 15 to 20 rounds in about five minutes with a semi-automatic handgun with more than one magazine.
The suspect was taken into custody within five minutes of the first 911 call, they said.