Three other major cities are under Taliban control, as government forces are on the verge of collapse.

KABUL, Afghanistan – Three major cities in western and southern Afghanistan were confirmed to have fallen to the Taliban as the insurgents’ race to take control of the country accelerated.

The Taliban seized Lashkar Gah, the capital of Helmand province, on Friday morning after a week-long battle that left parts of the city in ruins, hospitals filled with wounded and dying, and residents demanding what was to follow under their new leadership. Hours earlier, insurgents had captured Herat, a cultural center in the west, and Kandahar, the country’s second largest city, where the Taliban first proclaimed their so-called emirate in the 1990s.

The speed of the collapse of cities, combined with the announcement made by U.S. officials on Thursday that they were going evacuate most of the United States Embassy, has deepened the sense of panic across the country as thousands try to flee the advancing Taliban.

Only three major Afghan cities – including the capital, Kabul – remain under government control, and one is under siege by the Taliban. With the collapse of Lashkar Gah and Kandahar, the Taliban now effectively controls southern Afghanistan, a potent symbol of their resurgence, just weeks before the United States fully withdraws from the country.