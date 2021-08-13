Three other major cities are under Taliban control, as government forces are on the verge of collapse.
KABUL, Afghanistan – Three major cities in western and southern Afghanistan were confirmed to have fallen to the Taliban as the insurgents’ race to take control of the country accelerated.
The Taliban seized Lashkar Gah, the capital of Helmand province, on Friday morning after a week-long battle that left parts of the city in ruins, hospitals filled with wounded and dying, and residents demanding what was to follow under their new leadership. Hours earlier, insurgents had captured Herat, a cultural center in the west, and Kandahar, the country’s second largest city, where the Taliban first proclaimed their so-called emirate in the 1990s.
The speed of the collapse of cities, combined with the announcement made by U.S. officials on Thursday that they were going evacuate most of the United States Embassy, has deepened the sense of panic across the country as thousands try to flee the advancing Taliban.
Only three major Afghan cities – including the capital, Kabul – remain under government control, and one is under siege by the Taliban. With the collapse of Lashkar Gah and Kandahar, the Taliban now effectively controls southern Afghanistan, a potent symbol of their resurgence, just weeks before the United States fully withdraws from the country.
Over the past week, the Taliban have taken one Afghan city after another in a swift offensive that has positioned them well to attack Kabul. Government forces appear to be on the verge of complete collapse. Some US officials fear the Afghan government will not last another month.
Helmand province is an unstable swathe of land, much of which has been controlled by the Taliban since 2015. In recent months, the Afghan government has struggled to maintain itself there, and recent airstrikes in the area by the United States and the Afghan air force failed to stop. the Taliban offensive.
Lashkar Gah, the capital of Helmand, has been on the brink of disaster for over a decade. Helmand has long been home to the Taliban, who spread throughout the province after the group’s rise to neighboring Kandahar in 1994 and began making millions there from the illicit sale of opium poppy.
The fall of Lashkar Gah is a sad coda for the American and British military missions in Helmand which, combined, lasted for over a decade. Both countries have focused much of their efforts on securing the province, losing hundreds of troops to roadside bombs and brutal shootings there.
Kandahar, in particular, is a huge prize for the Taliban. It is the economic center of southern Afghanistan and the birthplace of the insurgency in the 1990s, serving as the militants’ capital for part of their five-year reign. By seizing the city, the Taliban can effectively proclaim a return to power, or even total control.
Officials from Uruzgan and Zabul, two provinces long considered to be part of the Taliban’s core, said on Friday that elders from both provinces were negotiating a full handover of territory to the insurgent group.
Taimoor Shah in Kandahar contributed reporting.
