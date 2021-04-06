Three million daily photos taken

And now? Four millions.

Now that the country has hit three million shots per day, what should the new target be? There are parts to the answer.

First, a more equitable distribution of vaccines would be both fairer and save more lives, say epidemiologists. In many low-income communities – across races, but disproportionately Black and Latino – fewer people received vaccines than in wealthy communities. Think of it this way: Many low-risk affluent people have received one or two vaccines, even though many older people in poorer communities have still not been vaccinated.

One of the main reasons is reluctance to vaccinate, which is in decline but still a significant problem, especially among Americans without a college degree. A second reason is logistical: it’s easier for professionals to spend time trying to register for a shot – and then go get one – that workers paid by the hour. The solution, according to many experts, should be to introduce more vaccines to communities with low vaccination rates and to facilitate vaccination.

The second part of the answer is that three million shots a day won’t stay impressive for long. Four million will be a more reasonable target within a few weeks. Why? Together, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer will deliver more than four million shots per day this spring. There is no good reason for the guns to languish in storage when the world is in a race against more contagious and severe variants of the virus.

A spring push in the United States remains possible. The sooner vaccines get into people’s arms, the more Americans will survive this pandemic.

