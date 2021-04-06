Three million daily photos taken
Shortly after President Biden took office, I started asking his staff why their publicly announced target for the distribution of the Covid-19 vaccine – an average of one million shots per day – was so low. ambitious. The pace was not much faster than what the Trump administration had achieved in its final days, and it was well below the rate at which vaccine makers would deliver doses to the government. Based on this delivery schedule, a reasonable target appeared to be three million shots per day.
White House officials responded by citing the logistical challenges of giving so many hits. But they never explicitly denied that three million daily shots were realistic. The answer left me suspecting that their real goal was closer to three million than one million, but that they wanted to set a public goal that they could easily erase.
Whatever you think of the PR strategy (and I tend to prefer transparency over artificially low expectations), the administration now reaches three million shots per day. And that deserves to be commended for getting there so quickly.
It required a campaign which looks like a mobilization in wartime in its speed and complexity. He involved state and local governments as well as the private sector. It combined existing infrastructure such as pharmacies with brand new mass vaccination clinics in sports stadiums and amusement parks.
In the past five days alone, more than 5% of Americans have received a vaccine. In total, nearly a third of Americans have now received at least one injection. That’s more, per capita, than in any other major country other than Great Britain. Canada and mainland Europe are far behind – and Australia, Brazil, China, India and Russia have been even slower.
A surge avoided, so far
Without the acceleration of vaccinations, the number of new cases of Covid in the United States would almost certainly have increased in recent weeks, as it has. in much of the world. Instead, new US cases have leveled off. They remain alarming, but the widely predicted spring ascend has not happened – so far, at least.
Perhaps more importantly, deaths continue to drop, in part because many of the most vulnerable Americans, such as those over 65, have received at least one injection:
And now? Four millions.
Now that the country has hit three million shots per day, what should the new target be? There are parts to the answer.
First, a more equitable distribution of vaccines would be both fairer and save more lives, say epidemiologists. In many low-income communities – across races, but disproportionately Black and Latino – fewer people received vaccines than in wealthy communities. Think of it this way: Many low-risk affluent people have received one or two vaccines, even though many older people in poorer communities have still not been vaccinated.
One of the main reasons is reluctance to vaccinate, which is in decline but still a significant problem, especially among Americans without a college degree. A second reason is logistical: it’s easier for professionals to spend time trying to register for a shot – and then go get one – that workers paid by the hour. The solution, according to many experts, should be to introduce more vaccines to communities with low vaccination rates and to facilitate vaccination.
The second part of the answer is that three million shots a day won’t stay impressive for long. Four million will be a more reasonable target within a few weeks. Why? Together, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer will deliver more than four million shots per day this spring. There is no good reason for the guns to languish in storage when the world is in a race against more contagious and severe variants of the virus.
A spring push in the United States remains possible. The sooner vaccines get into people’s arms, the more Americans will survive this pandemic.
The life of an insect: We should all praise the ants.
Lives lived: Robert Mundell’s knowledge of the global economy won him a Nobel Prize. But he is perhaps best remembered as the intellectual father of the euro and what has come to be known as Reaganomics. He died at 88.
The origins of ‘cancel’
In the 80s, a bad date inspired musician Nile Rodgers to write a song. The track “Your Love Is Canceled” played on the idea of ”canceling” someone for misconduct, like Clyde McGrady written in the Washington Post.
The phrase stuck everywhere: Rappers and reality TV stars used it, and its popularity exploded once black Twitter users started saying it. Back in the day, on social media, canceling someone or something “was more like changing the channel – and telling your friends and subscribers about it – than demanding that those in charge of TV cut it off. show, ”writes McGrady. This has changed in recent years.
As a lot of black slang, the term was appropriated by whites and has since strayed from its more innocuous origins. He became highly politicized, applied to everything from public figures accused of sexual assault to the genre of Potato Head toys. It has followed a similar trajectory to the term “awakened,” which black activists popularized. This term has now evolved into a “one-word summary of leftist political ideology,” as Vox reports.
While these are some of the last terms removed from black culture, they won’t be the last. “One of the greatest exports of American culture,” a linguistics professor told the Post, “is the African American language.”
