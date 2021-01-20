Three information centers, 24-hour coverage: The Times’ global relay

Editors at the Asia and London hub also handle various live briefings on a variety of topics, with Russell Goldman, Jennifer Jett, Mike Ives and Dan Powell in Hong Kong, and Kaly Soto, Ms. Specia, Mr. Santora and Daniel Victor in London, sometimes addressing several live briefings at once.

Coverage of the coronavirus began in Wuhan, China, which the Asian hub oversaw. As the virus spread, the demands for coverage also spread, becoming a very handy live briefing article that continues today with editors in London or Hong Kong starting each day. a new coronavirus briefing. Coverage of the American election, which lasted for days, went from a news hub to a news hub. When the Politics office managed to get a few hours’ sleep, the hubs in Asia and London continued to monitor the latest news, provide live coverage and edit articles.

When U.S. news breaks overnight, as it did with President Trump’s diagnosis of the coronavirus, the Asian hub can work with the Washington office as well as with London to follow this story thousands of miles away. .

“We are made to do it all,” Ms. Carter said. “It can be frantic and crazy at times, but it’s the excitement, right?” You can experience it all. “

Jim Yardley, Editor-in-Chief for Europe, said the way international newsrooms are structured helps make joint efforts harmonious. “One of the things about London and Hong Kong is that, primarily, they’re offshoots of the international office, but they’re part of every office in a lot of ways,” he said. “It’s an attempt to make work more collaborative and less siled.”

At the end of November, there was signals of a secret meeting between Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman of Saudi Arabia, a major story. Editors in London called correspondents responsible for covering the news in Lebanon and Israel, whose main editors were based in New York. The latest news has been released and the cogs of the cover have been set in motion.

“It was a very complicated story because it kept changing,” Mr. Yardley said. “And by the time New York woke up, we were probably on the fifth version of this story.