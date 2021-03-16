Three feet or six? Distance guideline for schools sparks debate
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is clear and consistent in its social distancing recommendation: To reduce the risk of contracting the coronavirus, people should stay at least six feet from others who are not in their homes. The guideline holds true whether you’re eating in a restaurant, lifting weights in a gym, or learning a long division in a fourth grade class.
The directive was especially important for schools, many of which haven’t fully reopened because they don’t have enough room to separate six-foot students.
Now, spurred by a better understanding of how the virus spreads and growing concern about the harms of out-of-school children, some public health experts are calling on the agency to reduce the recommended distance in schools from six feet to three.
“It never hit me that six feet was particularly sensitive in the context of mitigation,” said Dr. Ashish Jha, dean of the Brown University School of Public Health. “I wish the CDC would just say it’s not a major problem.”
Sunday, Dr Anthony S. Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said on CNN that the CDC was examine the question.
The idea remains controversial, in part because few studies have directly compared different distancing strategies. But the problem also comes down to a fiendishly difficult and often personal question: How safe is it enough?
“There is no magic threshold for any distance,” said Dr. Benjamin Linas, an infectious disease specialist at Boston University. “There is a risk at six feet, there is a risk at three feet, there is a risk at nine feet. There is always a risk. He added: “The question is, what is the level of risk? And what do you give up in return? “
The origins of six feet
The origin of the six-foot distance recommendation is something of a mystery. “It’s almost like it came out of nowhere,” said Linsey Marr, an expert in viral transmission at Virginia Tech University.
When the virus first appeared, many experts believed that it was mainly transmitted by large respiratory droplets, which are relatively heavy. Ancient scientific studies, some dating back over a century, suggest that these droplets tend not to travel more than three to six feet. That observation, along with great caution, may have prompted the CDC to make its six-foot suggestion, Dr Marr said.
But this recommendation was not universal. The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends three to six feet of social distancing in schools, but the World Health Organization recommends only one meter, or 3.3 feet.
And over the past year, scientists have learned that respiratory droplets are not the primary mode of transmission for the coronavirus. Instead, the virus is mainly spread through tiny airborne droplets called aerosols, which can travel longer distances and cross rooms in unpredictable ways.
The data also suggests that schools seem relatively low risk environments; children under 10 seem to transmit the virus less easily than adults.
In recent months, it has been suggested that six feet of distance may not be necessary in a school setting. Case rates have generally been low, even in schools with more flexible distancing policies. “We know that many schools have opened within six feet and have not experienced major epidemics,” said Dr Jha.
In a 2020 analysis of observational studies in various settings, researchers have found this physical distance of at least one meter has dramatically reduced the transmission rates of several different coronaviruses, including the one that causes Covid-19. But they found evidence suggesting that a two-meter guideline “might be more effective.”
“One of the really important data points that was missing is a direct comparison between places that had implemented three feet away versus six feet away,” said Dr. Elissa Perkins, director of infectious diseases in medicine. emergency. management at Boston University School of Medicine.
Dr Perkins and his colleagues recently made such a comparison, taking advantage of a natural experiment in Massachusetts. Last summer, the state’s education department released guidelines recommending a distance of three to six feet in schools that planned to reopen in the fall. As a result, school policies varied: some districts imposed a strict distance of six feet, while others required only three. (The state required all staff, as well as students in grade two and above, to wear masks.)
The researchers found that the social distancing strategy had no statistically significant effect on the rates of Covid-19 cases, the team reported in the journal Clinical Infectious Diseases last week. The study also found that Covid-19 rates were lower in schools than in surrounding communities.
The authors say the findings provide reassurance that schools can relax their distancing requirements and still be safe, provided they take other precautions, such as enforcing universal mask wear.
“Masking always seems to be effective,” said Dr. Westyn Branch-Elliman, senior investigator, infectious disease specialist at the VA Boston Healthcare System. “And so, as long as we have universal masking mandates, I think it’s very reasonable to go to a three-foot recommendation.”
Disturbed class
Updated March 15, 2021
The latest news on how the pandemic is reshaping education.
Not everyone finds the study so compelling. A. Marm Kilpatrick, an infectious disease researcher at the University of California, Santa Cruz, said the school district data was too loud to draw firm conclusions. “It doesn’t really get you, I think, an answer that you can feel really confident in,” he said.
The study’s authors acknowledged that they couldn’t rule out the possibility that increased distancing would provide only a small benefit.
With aerosol transmission, safety generally increases with distance; the further the aerosols travel, the more they dilute. “It’s like being close to a smoker,” Dr Marr said. “The closer you are, the more you will inspire.”
And aside, the more people there are in a room, the more likely it is that one of them is infected with the coronavirus. A six-foot ruler helps reduce that risk, said Donald Milton, an aerosol expert at the University of Maryland, “If people are six feet apart, you can’t wrap them up. And so, it’s safer just because it’s less dense. “
Masks and good ventilation go a long way in reducing the risks. With those measurements in place, the difference between three and six feet would likely be relatively small, scientists say. And if Covid-19 is not widespread in the surrounding community, the absolute risk of contracting the virus in schools will likely remain low, as long as these protections are in place.
“We can always do things to further reduce our risk,” said Dr Marr. “But at some point you hit diminishing returns and you have to think about the costs of getting those additional risk reductions.”
Debate and risk reduction
Some experts say that a slight increase in risk is outweighed by the benefits of fully reopening schools. “Trying to follow the six-foot guideline shouldn’t stop us from getting kids back to school full-time with masks on, at least three feet apart,” Dr Marr said.
Others said it was too early to relax CDC guidelines. “Ultimately, I think there might be a place for this shift in focus,” Saskia Popescu, infectious disease epidemiologist at George Mason University, said in an email. “But it’s not now, as we struggle to get people vaccinated, we still see over 60,000 cases a day and we’re trying not to reverse the progress we’ve made.”
Even supporters of the directive change say any change to looser distancing will have to be done with care, and in combination with other precautionary measures. “If you’re in an area where there isn’t a strong tendency to rely on masks, I don’t think it would be wise to extrapolate our data to that environment,” Dr. Perkins said.
In addition, officials risk confusing public health messages if they set different standards for schools and other shared spaces. “I evolved on this,” said Dr Linas. “Last summer I was like, ‘How are we going to explain to people that it’s six feet everywhere except in schools? It doesn’t seem consistent or problematic. “
But schools are unique, he said. These are relatively controlled environments that can enforce certain security measures, and they present unique benefits to society. “School benefits are different from cinemas or restaurants,” he said. “So I would be willing to take a little more risk just to keep them open.”
Source link