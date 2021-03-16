Three feet or six? Distance guideline for schools sparks debate

When the virus first appeared, many experts believed that it was mainly transmitted by large respiratory droplets, which are relatively heavy. Ancient scientific studies, some dating back over a century, suggest that these droplets tend not to travel more than three to six feet. That observation, along with great caution, may have prompted the CDC to make its six-foot suggestion, Dr Marr said.

But this recommendation was not universal. The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends three to six feet of social distancing in schools, but the World Health Organization recommends only one meter, or 3.3 feet.

And over the past year, scientists have learned that respiratory droplets are not the primary mode of transmission for the coronavirus. Instead, the virus is mainly spread through tiny airborne droplets called aerosols, which can travel longer distances and cross rooms in unpredictable ways.

The data also suggests that schools seem relatively low risk environments; children under 10 seem to transmit the virus less easily than adults.

In recent months, it has been suggested that six feet of distance may not be necessary in a school setting. Case rates have generally been low, even in schools with more flexible distancing policies. “We know that many schools have opened within six feet and have not experienced major epidemics,” said Dr Jha.

Update March 16, 2021, 8:42 p.m. ET

In a 2020 analysis of observational studies in various settings, researchers have found this physical distance of at least one meter has dramatically reduced the transmission rates of several different coronaviruses, including the one that causes Covid-19. But they found evidence suggesting that a two-meter guideline “might be more effective.”

“One of the really important data points that was missing is a direct comparison between places that had implemented three feet away versus six feet away,” said Dr. Elissa Perkins, director of infectious diseases in medicine. emergency. management at Boston University School of Medicine.