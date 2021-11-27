Three dead in Niger as protesters clash with French army convoy

At least 18 others injured after the convoy, heading for Mali, encountered problems in Tera, the local mayor said.

A French military convoy heading to Mali on Saturday encountered more problems in a town in Niger after being deferred for more than a week by protests in Burkina Faso, the local mayor reporting three dead and 18 injured.

The supply convoy, which arrived in Africa in Côte d’Ivoire last week, had crossed Burkina Faso and entered Niger on Friday towards central Mali.

Its destination is a base in Gao, the hub of the French Operation Barkhane, which strengthens its allies in the Sahel region in the fight against armed groups that began in northern Mali almost a decade ago.

But clashes reportedly broke out on Saturday in Tera, in western Niger, which, according to the mayor, left “three dead and 18 injured”, including four who had to be evacuated for treatment in the capital Niamey, 200 km away. of the.

The French army said it was in contact with the Nigerien authorities, but was “not in a position to confirm this record at this stage”.

“No French soldier was injured,” French army spokesman Pascal Ianni told AFP news agency. But “two civilian drivers of the convoy were injured by stones and civilian trucks were damaged.”

“The convoy stopped last night in Tera. This morning, when they wanted to continue the road towards Niamey, they were stopped by 1000 demonstrators and a violent group among them tried to seize the trucks ”, he declared.

Nigerien gendarmes fired tear gas to disperse the demonstrators, he added.

Later, by mid-morning, “tensions soared” and French gendarmes and soldiers “fired warning shots,” Ianni said before the convoy of more than 100 vehicles could leave.

He denied the “false information” disseminated on social networks according to which the French army had killed dozens of civilians in Tera.

After entering Burkina Faso last week, the convoy was slowed down by protesters in Bobo-Dioulasso, the country’s second city, and then in Ouagadougou, the capital.

On November 19, several thousand demonstrators blocked the convoy in Kaya, about 100 km north of Ouagadougou.

The next day, local sources said four people were shot and wounded in Kaya, in circumstances that remain unclear – French and Burkinabe soldiers fired warning shots and tear gas to disperse the protesters.

The protest organizers said they wanted to expose the flaws in Burkina Faso’s security agreements with the former French colonial ruler.

But rumors also spread on social media – which were told by protesters in Kaya – that the convoy was in fact carrying weapons for rebel fighters.

Burkinabe Foreign Minister Alpha Barry dismissed the rumors on Wednesday and highlighted what he said was France’s long history of helping in times of crisis.

On Friday, Nigerien President Mohamed Bazoum expressed his “gratitude” to France and applauded his “sacrifices” in the Sahel.