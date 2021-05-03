Three dead, 27 hospitalized after capsized boat off San Diego – Times of India

Objects from a boat sit on the shore of Cabrillo National Monument, near where it capsized just off the coast of San Diego. AP Photo

SAN DIEGO: Three people were killed and more than two dozen others were hospitalized after a wooden boat capsized on Sunday in a possible human trafficking operation just off the San Diego Coast , the authorities said.

Local rescuers, the US Coast Guard and other agencies responded around 10:30 a.m. following reports of a ship overturned near the Point Loma Peninsula, according to the San Diego Fire Department.

Three people died at the scene and 27 people were taken to hospitals with “varying degrees of injuries,” department spokesman Jose Ysea said.

Ysea said on arrival at the scene near the Cabrillo National Monument, there was a “large field of debris” of broken wood and other objects in the rough waters.

“In that area of ​​Point Loma it’s very rocky. It is likely that the waves kept beating the boat, breaking it,” said Ysea.

He said it was possible, but unconfirmed, that the group was packed into a low-slung panga boat, a type of motorized boat often made of wood used by smugglers to illegally bring people to the United States since. Mexico .

Officials believed everyone on board was found, but boat and plane crews continued to search the area for other potential survivors, Ysea said.

we The border patrol did not immediately respond to inquiries about the capsizing. A press conference was scheduled for Sunday afternoon.

Border Patrol often sees pangas off the coast of San Diego, many of which are crowded with around 20 passengers. Some boats have landed hundreds of kilometers north of the border. The deaths are unusual but not unprecedented.

Border officials on Thursday intercepted a panga-type vessel traveling without navigation lights 18 kilometers off Point Loma with 21 people on board. The crew took the 15 men and six women into custody. Officers determined that all were Mexican citizens without legal status to enter the United States, according to a statement released by Customs and border protection . Two of the people on the boat, the suspected smugglers, will face federal charges, he said.

Border Patrol said on Friday law enforcement officials would step up operations to disrupt maritime smuggling off San Diego this weekend.

As warmer weather arrives in San Diego, it is mistakenly believed that it will make illegal crossings safer or easier, the agency said in a statement.