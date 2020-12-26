Three Burundian peacekeepers killed in Central African Republic – Times of India

World

Three Burundian peacekeepers killed in Central African Republic

NEW YORK: Three Burundian peacekeepers were killed by “unidentified armed combatants” Central African Republicthe United Nations said on Friday.
The announcement came after a rebel coalition fighting the government called off a ceasefire before a tense general election due will take place on Sunday.
“Three Burundian peacekeepers were killed and two others wounded” following attacks on UN troops and the Central African national defense and security forces, the UN said in a statement.
The attacks took place in Dekoa, in the center Kemo Prefecture, and in Bakouma, in the south of Mbomou prefecture, he said, without providing further details.
Sunday’s elections are seen as a key test of the CAR’s ability to regain stability.
In the week before voting day, outgoing President Faustin Archange Touadera accused his predecessor Francois Bozize As a result of a coup plot, a militia briefly seized the country’s fourth largest city, and Russia and Rwanda sent military personnel to help strengthen its government.
Rich in minerals but ranked second poorest country in the world on the Human Development Index, the CAR has been chronically unstable since independence 60 years ago.

