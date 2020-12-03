Threat to Chinese Companies on U.S. Stock Exchanges Grows with Progress of Bill

While it applies to companies in any country, the bill targets Chinese companies that have allegedly ignored US audit rules. China says the proposed legislation is discriminatory.

The US House of Representatives passed a law to kick Chinese companies from US stock exchanges if they do not fully comply with the country’s audit rules, giving President Donald Trump one more tool to threaten Beijing before leaving its functions.

The measure was passed by the House unanimously, after passing the Senate unanimously in May, sending it to Trump, who the White House said should sign it into law.

The Holding Foreign Companies Accountable Act prohibits securities of foreign companies from being listed on a US stock exchange if they have not complied with US Public Accounting Oversight Board audits for three consecutive years.

While this applies to companies in any country, the sponsors of the legislation intended to hit Chinese companies such as Alibaba, tech company Pinduoduo and oil giant PetroChina which are listed in the United States. United.

Chinese discounter of online group Pinduoduo debuted on the Nasdaq exchange in New York in 2018 [File: Mike Segar/Reuters]

In addition to requiring companies to allow U.S. inspectors to review their financial audits, the measure – introduced by John Kennedy, a Republican from Louisiana and Senator Chris Van Hollen, a Democrat from Maryland – requires companies to disclose whether they are under government control.

Measures taking a tougher line against Chinese business and trade practices usually pass through Congress with large margins. Democrats and Trump’s Republican colleagues echo the president’s hard line against Beijing, which has grown fiercer this year as Trump blames China for the coronavirus ravaging the United States.

Van Hollen said in a statement that US investors “have had their money cheated after investing in seemingly legitimate Chinese companies that are not held to the same standards as other publicly traded companies.”

Kennedy said China was using US stock exchanges to “exploit” Americans. “The House has joined with the Senate in rejecting a toxic status quo,” he said in a statement.

The American Securities Association welcomed the passage of the bill, saying it was necessary to protect Americans from “fraudulent companies controlled by the Chinese Communist Party.”

‘Non-discriminatory environment’

The Chinese Embassy in Washington, DC, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said before the vote that it was a discriminatory policy that politically oppresses Chinese companies.

“Instead of putting in layers of barriers, we hope that the United States can provide a fair and non-discriminatory environment for foreign companies to invest and operate in the United States,” Hua said at a conference. hurry.

A spokesperson for Alibaba highlighted a comment on the May bill, when it was passed by the Senate. Chief Financial Officer Maggie Wu told investors the company “will endeavor to comply with any legislation aimed at protecting and bringing transparency to investors who buy securities on US stock exchanges.”

Shares of Chinese oil giant PetroChina were listed on the New York Stock Exchange in 2000 [File: Anthony Kwan/Bloomberg]

Chinese authorities have long been reluctant to let foreign regulators inspect local accounting firms, citing national security concerns.

Officials at China’s securities regulator said earlier this year that they were willing to allow inspection of audit documents under certain circumstances, but past agreements to resolve the dispute have not worked in practice. .

Shaun Wu, a partner at Hong Kong-based law firm Paul Hastings, said an increase in sanctions against Chinese companies was likely, even if Democrat Joe Biden will become president in January.

He said that if the bill becomes law, “all Chinese companies listed in the United States will be subject to more scrutiny by US authorities and will inevitably consider all available options.”

This could include listing their shares in Hong Kong or elsewhere, he said. Several Chinese companies listed in the United States, including Alibaba and operator KFC China Yum China, recently performed secondary listings in Hong Kong.