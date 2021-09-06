World
Threat of terrorist export to J&K, real Russia: Moscow – Times of India
NEW DELHI: Admit the risk of terrorism flowing Russia and Cashmere from Afghanistan, Russian Ambassador to India Nikolay Koudachev On Monday, India and Russia had “common concerns” that Afghanistan should not be used to spread terrorism.
“With regard to the phenomena of terror, we share our concerns with India. There is a risk of the spread of terror on Russian territory and the territory of Kashmir. It is a matter of common interest,” he said. Kudashev said in a press release. agency on the sidelines of an event at the Russian Embassy.
Russia and China abstained last month from voting on a UNSC resolution on Afghanistan saying it did not name terrorist groups like ISIS and ETIM.
Kudashev said there are vast possibilities for cooperation between India and Russia on Afghanistan and the two sides are in regular contact.
“India and Russia are both concerned about the situation in Afghanistan. We want an inclusive government. We want Afghan soil not to be a source of terror for other countries in the region,” Kudashev said, adding that government recognition was not an area of immediate concern.
Asked about Pakistan’s support for terrorist groups operating in Afghanistan, Kudashev said Russia expects Pakistan to be among the countries that would like to see predictability and a secure environment in Afghanistan.
Kudashev said tackling the terrorist threat has been a matter of continued dialogue between Russia and India in multiple frameworks, including the bilateral counterterrorism task force mechanism.
“The fight against terrorism is part of every bilateral meeting. Rest assured that we are aware of this danger and that we are fully prepared to cooperate to face it,” he said.
“We are for an inclusive government in Afghanistan that can ensure sustainable development in this war-torn country. The Afghan people deserve peace, stability and sustainable development like any other nation in the world,” added Kudashev.
