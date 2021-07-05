Threat of power outages in Brazil highlights climate crisis

View of a wind farm in the interior of Bahia, a state in the northeastern region of Brazil where wind power already provides most of the local electricity and was critical in some years between 2012 and 2018, when ‘severe drought reduced the production capacity of hydropower plants. CREDIT: FP / Public photos

RÃ O DE JANEIRO, Jul 05 (IPS) – Twenty years after the blackout that resulted in nine months of rationing to prevent the collapse of the power grid, Brazil could see a repeat of the traumatic situation, this time with a more obvious shade of climate change.

The scarce rainfall during the rainy season from October to April in south-central Brazil has reduced the flow of the Paraná River basin to critical levels, whose 57 dams account for more than half of the country’s hydropower.

An example: the reservoir of the Furnas hydroelectric power station, one of the largest in the country, in the central state of Minas Gerais, had only 29.7% of its useful volume at the end of June. Too little to last until the return of heavy rains in October or November, a situation common in the south-eastern and central-western regions of Brazil.

Droughts have been more frequent in these regions since 2001, and they have severely affected electricity production. In 2014 and 2015, the southern metropolis of São Paulo had to ration its water supply, faced with the depletion of its water sources.

Brasilia also had to do it in 2017 and 2018. And Curitiba, capital of the state of Paraná, in the south of the country, experienced the same problem throughout 2020.

The current water crisis, considered the worst in 91 years of measures, has caused a “late perception” of global warming in the Brazilian electricity sector, admitted the director general of the national network manager (ONS), Luiz Carlos Ciocchi, in an interview given on June 26 to the newspaper O Globo.

The climate crisis accentuates the vulnerability of the Brazilian electricity system, which is heavily dependent on rainfall, with hydroelectric power stations being the main source. But drought “is not the only factor in the current emergency,” said Ricardo Baitelo, project coordinator of the non-governmental organization. Institute of Energy and the Environment.

“There was a lack of planning, the expansion of the system was not planned. If the COVID-19 pandemic had not happened, we would probably have blackouts already,” he said. declared. Without the reduction in demand caused by the health emergency, “the hydrological bottleneck would have occurred sooner,” he told IPS by phone from São Paulo.

There are also management issues in the face of the growing complexity of the power system, said Baitelo, an engineer with a doctorate in energy planning and visiting professor at the University of São Paulo.

Schools, businesses and associations produce their own electricity thanks to solar panels installed on their roofs in Morro de Santa Marta, a favela or slum located in the traditional district of Botafogo, in Rio de Janeiro. CREDIT: Mario Osava / IPS

The installed generation capacity in Brazil was 55 gigawatts in 2001, almost entirely from hydropower sources; today it stands at 176 gigawatts from a variety of sources, he said. The share from hydropower plants has fallen to around 60%.

The 2001 crisis led to the construction of numerous thermoelectric power stations fueled by fossil fuels to ensure supply, at the cost of heavy pollution and high prices. These are the plants that, fully activated, will overcome the current drought, without cuts and rationing, according to the energy authorities.

In addition, more transmission lines have been built to transfer power between regions of the country to cover shortages where water is scarce.

The increased costs will be passed on to consumers.

the National Electric Energy Agency (Aneel), the industry regulator, raised the additional tariff for every 100 kilowatt-hours of consumption to $ 1.90, created in 2015 to balance the difference in thermoelectric production costs.

Mining and Energy Minister Admiral Bento Albuquerque urged businesses and the public to save on water and electricity, boost energy security and lower the electricity bill by lowering pressure on the electrical system.

In Brazil, water and electricity are closely linked, since hydropower still accounts for 58.3% of the country’s installed production capacity.

“Public Eletrobras = Sovereign Brazil” reads a banner during a demonstration in Brasilia against the privatization of Brazil’s largest electricity company. Its privatization, as approved by Congress, includes plans for natural gas-fired thermoelectric power stations that experts say will lead to further increases in the price of electricity for consumers. CREDIT: Pedro França / Agência Senado – Public photos

This is why the government of Jair Bolsonaro has temporarily concentrated decisions on water management in reservoirs in the hands of the minister. The use of water to generate energy has been given a higher priority. Because of this, less water will be released from dams, at the expense of agricultural irrigation, navigation, tourism and environmental functions.

But the electricity sector has become more complex as the production of electricity from other sources has increased.

In the past, hydrology was virtually the only factor to consider, since rivers provided almost 90 percent of the country’s electricity. Then fossil fuel thermoelectric power stations began to be built, which now represent 25% of the energy mix.

The so-called “hydrothermal” model, managed without great difficulty, was then overtaken by the accelerated growth of “flexible sources”, in particular wind power, which has already reached 10% of installed capacity, and solar power, which represents only 1.9 percent but growing faster.

As a result, coordination has become more complicated.

But diversifying sources and broadening the participation of new renewable energies “is the way forward” and also requires extending and adapting the network of transmission lines to the dispersion of production plants, in order to overcome the lack of coordination which reduces the efficiency of the system, said Baitelo.

View of a social housing complex where 1,000 families have settled on the outskirts of Juazeiro, a city in the state of Bahia, with solar panels on their roofs. The income generated by electricity benefited its residents for three years, but it was suspended for failure to comply with Brazil’s rigid rules on distributed generation. CREDIT: Mario Osava / IPS

“Wind, solar and biomass energies are part of the solution, they reduce greenhouse gas emissions and limit Brazil’s vulnerability to the effects of climate change, such as drought,” he said.

Because they are quick to install, they are also better suited to the accelerated expansion of production capacity that will likely be required to meet post-pandemic demand, he added.

Questions about the unpredictability of wind power, due to its intermittency, are not a stumbling block, he said. The meteorological knowledge acquired and the technological advances made make “the winds predictable”, like the Brazilian Wind Energy Association, which represents companies in the sector, said.

But Brazil must also focus on energy efficiency, the fight against waste. The 2001 crisis encouraged several measures, such as rational consumption and the replacement of light bulbs and household appliances, Baitelo said. But, he added, these were unfortunately not maintained.

Joilson Costa, coordinator of Front for a new energy policy for Brazil, made up of 31 social organizations, believes that the government will do everything to prevent the political wear and tear of energy rationing.

“The mere possibility of rationing in a country with our energy potential is a shame,” he told IPS by phone from São Luis, capital of the northeastern state of Maranhão.

“The great catastrophe is that once again the price of electricity will increase, as always, with frequency, in this country,” said the engineer.

“Diversifying the energy mix, with the increase in renewable sources, is necessary but not sufficient,” he argued. “The tariffs must be reviewed, because they do not reflect the operational costs or the Brazilian reality, in order to reduce the cost of electricity.”