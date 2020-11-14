Thousands take part in weekly protest against Israel’s Netanyahu

JERUSALEM (AP) – Several thousand protesters gathered outside Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s official residence in Jerusalem on Saturday evening in what has become a weekly protest calling for the Israeli leader’s resignation.

Protesters have been demonstrating for about five months, claiming Netanyahu is unfit to lead while on trial for corruption and because of his handling of the coronavirus crisis. The pandemic has hit the Israeli economy hard, and many of the protesters are students and young Israelis who have lost their jobs.

Many protesters were holding Israeli flags or black or pink flags, which the popular movements behind the protests adopted as symbols. With the weather cooling ahead of the rainy winter season, turnout on Saturday appears to be lower than in recent weeks.

Smaller protests were also reported in Tel Aviv, outside Netanyahu’s vacation home in the upscale coastal city of Caesarea and other places across the country.

Netanyahu dismisses the protesters as “anarchists” and “leftists”.

Israel moved quickly to stop the coronavirus last spring, sealing its borders and imposing a lockdown that appeared to bring the virus under control. But the reopening of the economy was mismanaged and the virus quickly returned, forcing a second lockdown in September.

The country is now slowly reopening sectors of the economy as it proceeds cautiously with an exit plan. Netanyahu has announced that he has reached an agreement to procure 8 million doses of the new vaccine developed by Pfizer next year, if the vaccine is approved by regulators.

Netanyahu has been charged with fraud, breach of trust and accepting bribes. His trial is expected to enter its proof phase in January.