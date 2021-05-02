Thousands rally against Burmese junta, calling for ‘spring revolution’ – Times of India

Protesters at a protest against the military coup on the occasion of ‘World Spring Revolution Day in Myanmar’ in Hpakant in Myanmar’s Kachin state (AFP)

YANGON: thousands of anti-coup protesters marched Myanmar Sunday, calling for a “ spring revolution “with the country in its fourth month under military rule.

Cities, rural areas, remote mountainous regions and even border territories controlled by Myanmar rebels have been in turmoil since the civilian leader was ousted by the military. Aung San Suu Kyi during a coup on February 1.

the junta aims to quell dissent with a brutal crackdown that has resulted in mass arrests and an increase in the death toll.

The protests started early in the mall Yangon as activists have called for a show of force and a “spring revolution”.

Young people gathered on a street corner before quickly walking the streets in a flash mob – dispersing soon after to avoid colliding authorities .

“Getting democracy is our way!” they chanted, saluting the three-fingered resistance.

“Bringing down the military dictatorship is our way!”

The central Mandalay region has seen hundreds of people take to the streets led by monks in saffron-colored robes, carrying Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy flag.

In northern Shan State, young people carried a banner that read, “We cannot be ruled at all.”

At 10 a.m., violence erupted in Hsipaw County, when security forces cracked down on protesters there, killing at least one.

“He was shot in the head and died immediately,” said one protester, who said he rushed to hide his friend’s body in case the authorities tried to take it away from him.

“They are asking for his body, but we will not give them. We will have his funeral today,” he told AFP.

At noon, local media reported that security forces were chasing and arresting protesters.

“They arrest all the young people they see,” a source in Yangon told AFP, adding that he was in hiding for the moment.

“Now I am trapped.”

Bomb explosions also erupted in various parts of the city in the morning.

Explosions are occurring more and more frequently in the former capital, and the authorities have blamed them on the “instigators”.

So far, security forces have killed 759 civilians, according to local monitoring group Assistance Association for Political Prisonniers.

The junta – which called the AAPP an illegal organization – says 258 protesters were killed, along with 17 police officers and seven soldiers.