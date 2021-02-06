World
Thousands protest coup in Myanmar’s largest city – Times of India
SINGAPORE: Thousands of people took to the streets of Yangon on Saturday to denounce this week’s coup and demand the release of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi, in the first of these demonstrations since the generals took power.
“Military dictator, fail, fail; Democracy, win, win, ” demonstrators chanted, calling on the military to release Nobel Peace Prize laureate Suu Kyi and other leaders of her National League for Democracy (NLD) who have been held since Monday’s coup.
“Against the military dictatorship” read the banner at the front of the march. Many protesters wore the red color of the NLD and some carried red flags.
The Burmese junta tried to silence dissent by temporarily blocking Facebook and extended the crackdown on social media to Twitter and Instagram on Saturday in the face of the growing protest movement.
Authorities have ordered internet providers to deny access to Twitter and Instagram “until further notice,” Norwegian mobile phone company Telenor Asa said.
Demand for VPNs has skyrocketed in Myanmar, allowing some people to evade the ban, but users have reported a more general disruption to mobile data services, on which most of the country’s 53 million people people count for information and communications.
“We have lost freedom, justice and urgently need democracy,” wrote one Twitter user. “Please hear the voice of Myanmar.”
Army chief Min Aung Hlaing seized power by alleging fraud in a Nov. 8 election that the NLD won in a landslide. The electoral commission rejected the army’s accusations.
The junta announced a one-year state of emergency and promised to hand over power after new elections, without giving a deadline.
The takeover drew international condemnation with a call from the United Nations Security Council for the release of all detainees and targeted sanctions being considered by Washington.
Suu Kyi, 75, has not been seen in public since the coup. She spent around 15 years under house arrest during a fight against the former juntas before the troubled democratic transition began in 2011.
Suu Kyi’s lawyer and ousted President Win Myint said they were being held in their home and had been unable to meet with them as they were still being questioned. Suu Kyi faces charges of illegally importing six walkie-talkies while Win Myint is accused of flouting coronavirus restrictions.
“Of course, we want absolute release because they haven’t broken the law,” said Khin Maung Zaw, the senior lawyer who represents them both.
Sean Turnell, an Australian economic adviser to Suu Kyi, said in a message to Reuters on Saturday that he was being detained.
“I guess you will hear about it soon, but I am detained,” he said. “Being accused of something, but I don’t know what. I’m fine and strong, and I’m not guilty of anything,” he said with an emoji smile.
It was not possible to contact him subsequently.
Saturday’s protest is the first sign of street unrest in a country with a history of bloody crackdown on protesters. Anti-coup protests also took place in Melbourne, Australia, and the Taiwanese capital Taipei on Saturday.
A civil disobedience movement has been building up in Myanmar all week, with doctors and teachers among those refusing to work, and every night people are beating pots and pans in anger.
In addition to around 150 arrests in the wake of the coup reported by human rights groups, local media reported that around 30 people were arrested for the noise protests.
INTERNATIONAL PRESSURE
The United States is considering targeted sanctions against individuals and entities controlled by the Burmese military.
Secretary of State Antony Blink China’s top diplomat Yang Jiechi lobbied on a phone call to condemn the coup on Friday, the State Department said.
China, which has close ties to the Myanmar military, joined consensus on the Security Council’s statement but did not condemn the military takeover and said countries should act in interest in the stability of its neighbor, Myanmar.
UN envoy to Myanmar Christine Schraner Burgener strongly condemned the coup during an appeal with Myanmar Deputy Military Chief Soe Win and called for the immediate release of all detainees, said a UN spokesperson.
The generals have few overseas interests that would be vulnerable to international sanctions, but the military’s considerable business investment could suffer if foreign partners leave – as Japanese beverage company Kirin Holdings announced on Friday.
Telenor, another company drawn to invest by Myanmar’s decade of openness, said it was legally obliged to follow the order to block certain social media, but “pointed out the directive’s contradiction with international law. human rights”.
US lobby group Human Rights Watch has called for Internet restrictions to be lifted, detainees released and threats against journalists end.
“A news and information blackout by coup leaders cannot hide their arrests and other politically motivated abuses,” Asia director Brad Adams said.
