Thousands of women march across the United States to support abortion rights

American women fear more states after Texas could revoke abortion rights secured in the 1970s.

Marches have taken place across the United States in nationwide protests demanding continued access to abortion after conservative lawmakers and judges put it in jeopardy.

Thousands of women filled a plaza near the White House for a rally ahead of Saturday’s march, waving signs that read “Take care of your own womb” and “Abortion is a personal choice, not a legal debate.” , among other messages.

“I have two daughters here and I want them to be in control of their lives later when they grow up, so it’s very important to come here and not let this madness get out of hand,” said one. protester at Al Jazeera.

Elaine Baijal, a 19-year-old student at American University, told the Associated Press news agency that her mother took part in a march for legal abortion in the 1970s. “It’s sad that we have to we are still fighting for our rights 40 years later. But it’s a tradition that I want to carry on, ”she said.

The protests come a month after a Supreme Court refused to block a Texas law that banned abortions once a heartbeat is detected at around six weeks, before some women knew they were pregnant.

Al Jazeera’s Heidi Zhou-Castro, reporting from Austin, Texas, said protesters viewed the ban as unconstitutional and feared it would be extended to other states in the country.

The Mississippi U.S. Supreme Court is set to hear a case in December that could overturn Roe v Wade, a landmark 1973 case that gave American women the right to abortion.

If Roe v Wade is canceled, 26 out of 50 states are ready to ban abortion.

The appointment of judges under former President Donald Trump has strengthened conservative oversight of the High Court.

The walkers chanted “Shame, shame, shame! walking past the Trump International Hotel on the way to the Supreme Court in Washington, DC.

Current President Joe Biden on Friday urged a federal judge to block the Texas abortion ban, which went into effect in early September.

Abortion providers can be sued for providing services to women beyond the first six weeks. Some providers have described clinics in Texas now at risk of shutting down as neighboring states struggle to cope with a wave of patients who have to travel hundreds of miles. Other women, they say, are forced to carry their pregnancies to term.

Other states, mainly in the south, have passed similar laws banning abortion in the first weeks of pregnancy, all of which have been blocked by the courts.