Thousands of people rally in Yangon against Myanmar coup – Times of India

Thousands of people rally in Yangon against Myanmar coup

YANGON: Thousands of people rallied against the Myanmar blow in Yangon Sunday, when an internet blackout failed to quell the outrage over an elected leader’s takeover of the military Aung San Suu Kyi.
It was the second consecutive day of protests in Myanmar’s largest city.
Many carried the red signature of Suu Kyi’s political party, the National League for Democracy.
“We will move forward and continue to demand until we get democracy. Down with the military dictatorship,” one of the protesters, Myo Win, 37, told AFP.
Other demonstrators carried banners which read: “We do not want a military dictatorship”.
As they walked and chanted, many protesters threw out the three-fingered salute borrowed from the Thai pro-democracy movement.
Police trucks had been deployed to the scene near Yangon University, and there were riot officers nearby.
“The military dictatorship has been entrenched in our country for a long time,” another protester, Myat Soe Kyaw, 27, told AFP.
“We must oppose it.”

