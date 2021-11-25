Thousands of people rally in Sudan to demand full civilian rule

Thousands of people are resuming protests in Sudan days after the military signed a new power-sharing agreement with the prime minister.

Thousands of Sudanese have taken to the streets of the capital, Khartoum, renewing their demand for a civilian government and denouncing the country’s military rulers who carried out a coup last month.

Thursday’s protests came just days after the military signed a new power-sharing deal with the prime minister, after releasing him from house arrest and reinstating him as head of government.

The deal came nearly a month after generals orchestrated the takeover that toppled Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok and arrested dozens of politicians and activists.

Hamdok’s reinstatement was the biggest concession made by the military since its October 25 coup, but leaves the country’s transition to democracy mired in crisis.

Sudan’s main pro-democracy groups and political parties have rejected the deal as falling short of their demands for full civilian rule.

Sudan has struggled with its transition to democratic government since the military ousted longtime leader Omar al-Bashir in 2019, following a mass uprising against three decades of his rule.

Since last month’s coup, protesters have repeatedly taken to the streets in the biggest protests since those that ended al-Bashir’s rule. Sudanese security forces have killed more than 40 protesters, activist groups say.

Protesters renewed their protests on Thursday, marching in Khartoum, beating drums and waving Sudanese flags. Many chanted: “The people want to overthrow the regime” and “Woe to the military!

In Al Daim, a working-class neighborhood in the capital, demonstrators demanded justice for the “martyrs” killed in previous protests.

“The revolution is the revolution of the people. The army at the barracks! chanted the demonstrators.

Live social media broadcasts also showed protests in cities like Port Sudan, Kassala, Wad Madani and El Geneina.

The Sudanese Professionals Association, the group behind the uprising that resulted in al-Bashir’s removal from office, called for rallies and pledged to continue protests until “the corrupt military junta is overthrown. and prosecuted for his crimes ”.

Sudanese protesters demonstrate in lively Jabra neighborhood in southern Khartoum [Ashraf Shazly/AFP]

The deal Hamdok signed with the military on Sunday contemplates an independent technocratic cabinet headed by the prime minister until new elections are held. However, the government would still remain under military control. Hamdok said he would have the power to appoint ministers.

The deal angered the Sudanese pro-democracy movement, which accuses Hamdok of allowing himself to serve as a fig leaf to maintain the military regime.

While Hamdok’s reinstatement was a concession from military leader Burhan, major political parties and civilian groups say the military should play no role in politics.

The agreement also stipulates that all political detainees arrested in the wake of the October 25 coup must be released. So far, several ministers and politicians have been released. The number of people still detained remains unknown.

Hamdok told a local Sudanese television station on Wednesday that unless all are released, “the deal will be worthless.”

Al Jazeera’s Hiba Morgan report from Khartoum said the protesters were demonstrating in honor of those who lost their lives in the crackdown on security forces, but also to “express their anger at what they are doing. claim to be a betrayal of the Prime Minister for agreeing to negotiate and sign an agreement with the military.

“Since taking power, people demand that the army completely withdraw from the politics of the country and hand over power to a full civilian government, re-establishing the post of Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, releasing all political prisoners but not having also no role in the day-to-day affairs of the country, ”Morgan said.

“According to the agreement… political prisoners are supposed to be released. Only five have been released so far, dozens more are still in custody and people say they don’t trust the military to honor this deal especially as they say the constitutional declaration which was signed between the coalition of the Forces for Freedom and Change – the civil coalition – and the army was sidelined.