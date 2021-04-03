Thousands of people rally in England and Wales over police legislation

LONDON (AP) – Hundreds of people marched through central London and other cities in England and Wales on Saturday to protest against the UK government’s plan to give the police new powers to fight the demonstrations.

Protesters walked past Buckingham Palace towards Parliament Square, just outside the Houses of Parliament. A circle of officers is positioned around the statue of the wartime prime minister, Winston Churchill, in Parliament Square. The statue had been degraded during anti-racist protests last year.

The protesters, many of whom carried anti-sexism signs and chanted “Women are scared everywhere, the police and the government don’t care!” adopted by Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s office at 10 Downing Street.

The London Metropolitan Police said the majority of people “tried to respect social distancing” but a “small minority” blocked the road in Parliament Square.

“The officers are there to engage them and encourage them to move so that we can reopen the roads,” he said.

The protests were taking place over the Easter long weekend, notably in the Welsh capital of Cardiff and in the northern England towns of Liverpool, Manchester and Newcastle.

Protesters were upset by the Conservative government’s police, crime, sentencing and courts bill, which is currently under consideration in Parliament. Under the terms of the bill, which covers England and Wales, police will be able to ban or stop protests.

A recent protest against the new legislation in Bristol, in the south-west of England, resulted in widespread violence which saw police officers injured, a police station damaged and police vehicles set on fire.

In addition, 27 police officers were injured in riots in Northern Ireland on Friday evening and eight people were arrested. The reasons for the unrest were not clear.

The Northern Ireland Police Service said 15 police officers were injured in Belfast after being targeted by crowds of mostly young people, throwing stones, fireworks, flares, plaques and plaques. sewer and gasoline bombs. He said 12 other police officers were injured in Londonderry after young adults threw stones, bottles, gasoline bombs and fireworks.

Political leaders have called for calm over the Easter long weekend. Northern Ireland’s Prime Minister Arlene Foster urged young people “not to get caught up in the mess”.