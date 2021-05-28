Thousands of people in Goma evacuated for fear of another volcanic eruption

Speaking during a UN press briefing in Geneva, Jens Laerke, spokesperson for the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said that “thousands of residents of Goma in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) are displaced and on the move after an order from authorities to evacuate areas threatened by further volcanic eruptions from Mount Nyiragongo” .

“The first eruption of May 22 killed more than 30 people and the Goma Volcanic Observatory warned that the risk of a new eruption is real, ”he added.

Mount Nyiragongo eruption has forced tens of thousands to flee #Rubber by road and boat. IOM follows these movements in places like the port of Bukavu and at official entry points to neighboring Rwanda. pic.twitter.com/NoGegDSr6W – IOM – UN Migration 🇺🇳 (@UNmigration) May 28, 2021

People “move in all directions”

Five days after the eruption, the governor of North Kivu ordered residents of ten neighborhoods in Goma – a city of some 670,000 residents – to evacuate as a precaution.

As strong tremors reached a magnitude of 4.9 on the Richter scale, there are fears they could cause more lava to escape from the mountain’s many cracks.

“It is not known exactly how many have now left the city, but around 400,000 people are potentially affected by the evacuation order,” Laerke reported, adding that “heavy traffic jams were observed on the main roads yesterday. out of Goma, people are moving in all directions, mainly on foot, carrying what they can, but also by car, and on boats ”.

Wake of destruction

The first eruption of lava, ash and gas destroyed homes, schools and health facilities, affected water and electricity systems, and cut off roads.

So far, humanitarian attention has focused on people directly affected by the volcanic eruption and areas of Goma that do not have access to water.

“This crisis occurs in the context of a situation of already high needs in North Kivu”, explained the spokesperson.

“Forty-four percent of the 5 million internally displaced people in the DRC are in North Kivu, where 33 percent of the population is also severely food insecure.”

Rippling effect

According to the United Nations refugee agency, UNHCR, the government of Rwanda is proactively dealing with displaced Congolese people.

“Yesterday evening, some 4,000 people arrived from the DRC to Rwanda due to volcanic activity and more are arriving,” said Babar Baloch, spokesperson for UNHCR.

“They are currently spread over two main sites: Rugerero, which accommodates more than 3,000 people and Busa Sanana, which has nearly 700,682.”

Before last weekend, Mount Nyiragongo’s last major eruption occurred in 2002, which killed 250 people and left 120,000 homeless.

Its deadliest outbreak occurred in 1977, when it claimed the lives of more than 600 people.